(A teaser, in case you’ve forgotten, is a variation of a parlay bet in which bettors can move the point spread a fixed amount of points in their favor, generally 6, 6½ or 7 points. Using the six-point variation as an example, a team favored by seven becomes favored by one and an underdog getting four points now gets 10. The number of legs in the teaser bet determines the odds of the parlay, and all of the wagers involved must win in order for the teaser bet to cash. Two-team teasers typically pay -120 although there is some deviation, so be sure to shop around to get the best price.