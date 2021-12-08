Now, the 8-4 Ravens face another AFC North showdown against the 6-6 Cleveland Browns as two-point underdogs, a perfect spot to either take Baltimore and the points or go with a plus moneyline and bet on the Ravens to win outright.
After all, Baltimore has the better point margin, the better success rate (plays that either move the chains or score points), the better quarterback (per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating) and the best run-stuffing defensive line in football this season, stopping a league-high 29 percent of rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage. Heck, the Browns couldn’t even walk away with a win in their first meeting against the Ravens in Week 12 despite intercepting Jackson four times.
As an alternative, you could also look to bet the Ravens to win outright. Since 2015, when the league moved the extra-point kick to the 15-yard line, teams that have been between one and three-point underdogs have won straight up 46 percent of the time. That means the Ravens’ moneyline could be attractive at plus-120 or better.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (-2)
Pick: Baltimore Ravens +2 or on the money line at +120 or better.
Two-pick, six-point teaser (-120 money line)
This week’s teaser targets: the Denver Broncos (an eight-point favorite at home) and the San Francisco 49ers (a one-point underdog on the road).
Denver will square off against the Detroit Lions, who finally won their first game last week over the Minnesota Vikings. However, everything went the Lions’ way on Sunday. Minnesota had to settle for three field goals in the red zone and turned the ball over twice in Lions territory. One was a fumble at Detroit’s 33-yard line, which the Lions turned into a touchdown on the subsequent drive, and the other was a sack on fourth and 10 at Detroit’s 42-yard line, which the Lions eventually converted to a field goal.
The 49ers, meanwhile, are the seventh-most efficient team in the NFL after adjusting for strength of schedule, per Football Outsiders. The Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco’s opponent this week, rank 19th.
(A teaser, in case you’ve forgotten, is a variation of a parlay bet in which bettors can move the point spread a fixed amount of points in their favor, generally 6, 6½ or 7 points. Using the six-point variation as an example, a team favored by seven becomes favored by one and an underdog getting four points now gets 10. The number of legs in the teaser bet determines the odds of the parlay, and all of the wagers involved must win in order for the teaser bet to cash. Two-team teasers typically pay -120 although there is some deviation, so be sure to shop around to get the best price.
Generally speaking, you want to focus your teasers on favorites giving 7½ to 8½ points and underdogs getting 1½ to 2½ points so you can move the line past the key numbers of three and seven, the most likely margins of victory in the NFL.)
The plays above represents our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 14 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 15-9.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings (-3)
Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-2½)
Pick: Carolina Panthers -2½
Dallas Cowboys (-4) at Washington Football Team
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -4
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-8½)
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +8½
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (-9½)
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -9½
New Orleans Saints (-5½) at New York Jets
Pick: New York Jets +5½
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1)
Pick: San Francisco 49ers +1
Seattle Seahawks (-7½) at Houston Texans
Pick: Seattle Seahawks -7½
Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos (-8)
Pick: Denver Broncos -8
New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers (-10½)
Pick: Los Angeles Chargers -10½
Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-12½)
Pick: Chicago Bears +12½
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (-2½)
Pick: Arizona Cardinals -2½