NFC
1. Arizona Cardinals (10-2, NFC West leader)
— Arizona can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Rams; or with a 49ers loss plus a Saints loss/tie plus a Falcons-Panthers tie.
2. Green Bay Packers (9-3, NFC North leader, holds tiebreaker over Buccaneers because of better conference record)
— Green Bay can clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a Saints loss/tie plus a 49ers loss; or with a win plus a Saints loss/tie plus a Rams loss plus a 49ers tie.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3, NFC South leader)
— Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Bills plus a Saints loss/tie plus a Panthers loss/tie.
4. Dallas Cowboys (8-4, NFC East leader)
5. Los Angeles Rams (8-4)
6. Washington Football Team (6-6, holds tiebreaker over 49ers because of better conference record)
7. San Francisco 49ers (6-6)
In the hunt
8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7, holds tiebreaker over Eagles because of better record against common opponents)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)
10. Carolina Panthers (5-7, hold head-to-head tiebreaker over Falcons and Saints)
11. Atlanta Falcons (5-7, hold head-to-head tiebreaker over Saints)
12. New Orleans Saints (5-7)
13. New York Giants (4-8, hold tiebreaker over Bears and Seahawks because of better conference record)
14. Chicago Bears (4-8, hold tiebreaker over Seahawks because of better conference record)
15. Seattle Seahawks (4-8)
Facing elimination: The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Broncos; or a 49ers win; or a Bears win.
AFC
No AFC team can clinch a playoff berth in Week 14. Per NFL playoff-scenario guru Joe Ferreira, it’s only the third time that a conference has not had any playoff-clinching scenarios before Week 15 since the 2002 realignment (the other times were 2014 and 2002).
1. New England Patriots (9-4, AFC East leader)
2. Tennessee Titans (8-4, AFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Ravens because of better conference record)
3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4, AFC North leader, hold tiebreaker over Chiefs because of head-to-head victory)
4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4, AFC West leader, lost to both the Titans and the Ravens)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5, hold head-to-head tiebreaker over Bengals)
6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5, hold tiebreaker over Bills because of better conference record)
7. Buffalo Bills (7-5, have worst conference record of the 7-5 AFC teams)
In the hunt
8. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)
9. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6, hold tiebreaker over Steelers because of head-to-head victory; division tiebreakers were initially used to eliminate Browns and Broncos)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1, hold tiebreaker over Browns and Broncos because of head-to-head victories)
11. Cleveland Browns (6-6, hold tiebreaker over Broncos because of head-to-head victory)
12. Denver Broncos (6-6)
13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)
Facing elimination: The New York Jets (3-9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will be eliminated with losses. They also can be eliminated with wins by various other teams.
Eliminated: Houston Texans (2-10)