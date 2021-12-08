Williams has not played since a right hamstring injury forced her to retire from her first-round match at Wimbledon last summer. The most recent of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles came at the 2017 Australian Open; she lost in straight sets to Naomi Osaka in a 2021 semifinal and remains one major championship shy of tying Margaret Court’s record of 24.
Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 player, will participate in the year’s first Grand Slam event, organizers announced. A nine-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 career Grand Slam singles titles. Nadal is also entered in the tournament, but Federer will not compete as he continues to recover from knee surgery.
“Defending champion Djokovic will play for an incredible 10th Australian Open trophy — and a men’s record 21st major singles title — and will be the favourite in a draw which showcases 49 of the world’s top 50,” the announcement read.
Djokovic’s participation has been in question for several weeks because of uncertainty regarding whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which he has declined to disclose, citing his desire for privacy. He had no comment on Wednesday’s announcement, which came the day after the ATP Cup, an Australian Open warmup tournament that runs Jan. 1-9 in Sydney, announced that Djokovic would enter that event.
Australian officials have said that players participating in tournaments in the country must be vaccinated, which raised questions about whether Djokovic would skip a Grand Slam event he has won nine times with his place in history on the line.
The announcements about the ATP Cup and Australian Open did not necessarily clarify Djokovic’s vaccination status, with reports suggesting he might seek a medical exemption.
James Merlino, the deputy premier of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, indicated to reporters that Djokovic would not receive such an exemption should he apply for one.
“My view, and I think the view of all Victorians, the expectation of all Victorians, is that everyone who attends the Open — players, spectators, staff, officials, everyone’s fully vaccinated,” Merlino said. “The exemption[s] are for exceptional circumstances where a person has an acute medical condition — which means that they cannot get vaccinated. Should that apply to an elite, fully fit tennis player? I would think not.”
He added that decisions to issue exemptions are made by the commonwealth. “Medical exemptions are just that — it’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players,” he said.
According to multiple Australian media outlets, Tennis Australia said in a statement, without mentioning any players by name, that “all players, participants and staff at the Australian Open have to be vaccinated.
“Any suggestion that Tennis Australia is seeking ‘loopholes’ within this process is simply untrue. Adjudicating on medical exemptions is the domain of independent medical experts. We are not in a position to influence this process and nor would we.”