“Scrappy, man, I tell you,” Favre told Heinicke on the SiriusXM NFL Radio show he co-hosts with Bruce Murray. “You’ve always probably been told that you’re too small or your arm strength’s not this, or whatever, and you’ve [used that] to motivate yourself to prove them all wrong, and you certainly have. You’ve got the team poised to make a playoff run yet again. I enjoy stories like yours and enjoy watching players like yourself.”
“Shoot, coming from Brett Favre here,” Heinicke replied. “I grew up watching you, Brett. My dad was a huge Packers fan, so the moment I was born, there was a Cheesehead placed on my head. Lots of remotes being thrown from all of the unfortunate interceptions, but, you know —”
“I don’t remember any of those,” Favre, who threw an NFL record 336 interceptions during his 20-year career, including 16 seasons with the Packers, interjected as Murray laughed. “You got to have a short memory.”
Favre, who admitted he wasn’t familiar with Heinicke before Washington’s first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, shared a story about the time he threw six interceptions in a playoff loss and assured Heinicke that his worst day will never compare to his.
“Who knows, man?” Heinicke said. “We’ll see.”
Heinicke, who wears No. 4 and has drawn comparisons to Favre this season for his improvisational ability, recounted his first start at Green Bay in October, when he performed a Lambeau Leap after a touchdown run that was overturned in a 24-10 loss. He described his unusual journey to NFL starter after a standout career at Old Dominion, which was the only Division I school to offer him a scholarship, and said he understands why other programs, including in his home state of Georgia, weren’t clamoring to sign a 5-foot-10, 180-pound quarterback.
“If Georgia had offered me and I went there, I might have never played and I might not be where I’m at right now,” Heinicke said.
The 28-year-old Heinicke, who was too young to remember Favre’s only Super Bowl title in 1997, shared two of his favorite memories of watching the Packers legend with his father, who died in 2011. The first was Favre’s 399-yard, four-touchdown performance in an emotional 41-7 “Monday Night Football” win at Oakland in December 2003, one day after Favre’s father died of a heart attack. The second was Favre’s final game with the Packers, a loss to the New York Giants in the 2007 NFC championship game.
“I remember my dad threw a big house party,” Heinicke said. “He was so excited for it and then it was a crucial loss, a hard loss, and I remember him getting really emotional about it. Those two moments stand out the most to me because we watched a lot of football games, a lot of Packers games together. … I think those two games is what really made me want to become an NFL quarterback.”