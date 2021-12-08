“In such a fragile situation as Peng Shuai is in, you have to make all the efforts to build trust and to engage in a human relationship,” he said. “And this, as I think you can appreciate, is not easy in a video call. But [that] is why we said we want to keep in touch. We want to have other calls. And we want to keep supporting her, and in this way, being [assured] about her physical integrity as much as we can.”