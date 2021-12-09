Alexandria City varsity boys’ basketball coach Darryl Prue said he resigned from his position Thursday morning following an in-game incident Tuesday night in which he went into the crowd to confront heckling fans at Wakefield High in Arlington.

The third-year coach confirmed via text message that he submitted his resignation but declined a request for further comment. Alexandria City Public Schools officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prue’s resignation is the latest development in the fallout of an ugly incident. Late in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s varsity game, Prue got into a verbal confrontation after being heckled, according to two people who witnessed the scene. Prue asked a school administrator to have the group of hecklers removed, which led to a physical altercation involving the coach and some fans. Video of the scuffle, which lasted less than a minute, circulated on social media Tuesday night.

ACPS announced Wednesday that Prue had been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation.

Varsity team families were notified Wednesday afternoon that Prue would be suspended and that Titans assistant Tyrone Sally would step in as interim coach. Prue was in his third year leading the program at Alexandria City, which was formerly named T.C. Williams. Following a brief stoppage, he coached the remainder of Tuesday’s game, which Wakefield went on to win, 54-38.