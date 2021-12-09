Prue’s resignation is the latest development in the fallout of an ugly incident. Late in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s varsity game, Prue got into a verbal confrontation after being heckled, according to two people who witnessed the scene. Prue asked a school administrator to have the group of hecklers removed, which led to a physical altercation involving the coach and some fans. Video of the scuffle, which lasted less than a minute, circulated on social media Tuesday night.
ACPS announced Wednesday that Prue had been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation.
Varsity team families were notified Wednesday afternoon that Prue would be suspended and that Titans assistant Tyrone Sally would step in as interim coach. Prue was in his third year leading the program at Alexandria City, which was formerly named T.C. Williams. Following a brief stoppage, he coached the remainder of Tuesday’s game, which Wakefield went on to win, 54-38.
