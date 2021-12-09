Prue’s resignation is the latest development in the fallout of an ugly incident. Late in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s varsity game, Prue got into a verbal confrontation after being heckled, according to two people who witnessed the scene. Prue asked a school administrator to have the group of hecklers removed, which led to a physical altercation involving the coach and some fans. Video of the scuffle, which lasted less than a minute, circulated on social media Tuesday night.