But Protas wasn’t a flashy prospect in the hockey community. He didn’t know a future in the NHL was truly possible. He landed in Prince Albert as a 6-foot-3 forward with clear potential and the want to learn, grow and play hockey.
He did all that and more.
“Every moment was great,” said the now 6-foot-6, 225-pound Protas. “Every day was great.”
Three and a half years after making the move to the WHL, Protas has played in 15 games for the Washington Capitals this season. The 20-year-old rookie has recorded two goals and three assists and is an impressive call-up from the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate. He is not a full-timer for Washington’s big club, but his skills have flourished with the Capitals’ numerous injuries and absences.
Capitals Assistant General Manager Ross Mahoney said the organization first saw Protas at the International Ice Hockey Federation U18 world championships when he was 16 years old. He went to the WHL the following year and the Capitals were impressed enough to snag him 91st overall in 2019 NHL draft.
“He’s just so smart,” said Raiders Coach Marc Habscheid. “He has skills. It is obvious how big he is, he’s a monster, but he has got great hands for a big man, great shot.”
Habscheid lauded Protas’s knack for asking questions, his willingness to learn and also adjust to a new culture during his WHL seasons (2018-20). Habscheid said Protas was “like a sponge” and “always had more questions than answers.”
“We knew it was difficult for him, but the thing that was so good about him is he is such a good person,” Habscheid said of Protas’s transition from Belarus to the WHL. “Has such a good heart. That was what was really initially very visible from my point — was what a good person he is and what a good heart he has.”
Protas’s adjustment to his new surroundings and to his local host family, the Pagés, didn’t take long. His shy, timid outer shell lasted only a couple weeks. His true personality shined through shortly after.
“When he was here we would go for drives and he would sing, he would dance, he would laugh,” said his billet mom, Kim Pagé. “He was a kid and that’s how I know him. He’s an amazing hockey player, but he is a character and the person he is, he’s so special and I’m so blessed to know that side of him.”
Protas got close to the Pagés, spending time with Kim, her husband Roger, and their two daughters, Brooklyn and Cailin. Protas and Brooklyn were close the first year, with Brooklyn able to drive Protas around town since she had her driver’s license. Protas then became close with Cailin, playing Mario Kart on the Wii together and helping her navigate her own challenges in the sporting world.
The family helped Protas adjust, too.
His English improved greatly. He constantly wanted to talk to everyone he met, learning new words and taking English classes to speed up the learning process.
“He would always, always have conversations,” Kim said. “He wanted to talk and interact and learn and sing songs. He worked so incredibly hard because he had a goal and he was going to achieve it.”
Kim said Protas is considered Brooklyn and Cailin’s older brother. He would take part in family activities, like a game night at home or watching Cailin play volleyball.
“He just loves to make people laugh and smile,” Kim said. “He is so genuine.”
Protas still keeps in touch with the Pages and often picks up his phone to FaceTime Kim spontaneously. He recently did so out of the blue in November — the night before his first NHL career goal. He also FaceTimed Kim for Mother’s Day.
“He’s not my son by blood, but I consider him my son,” Kim said. “When he got his [first] goal, I cried. I love him like he is my son, just the pride and happiness I share with him.”
Protas spent two WHL seasons with the Pagés. After the 2019-20 season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Protas was loaned to the Kontinental Hockey League, where he played for Dinamo Minsk. He was playing for Hershey before being called up to Washington this season.
His noticeable attributes are his size and versatility; he’s able to play both center and wing. However, he still is learning how to grow into his 20-year-old body. His three-inch growth spurt during his time in the WHL was a major challenge.
“I started to grow up but wasn’t as strong and it was hard for the battles [in the corners],” Protas said. “… now I stopped growing and it’s about getting more muscle.”
Protas worked with a skating coach in the summer, Dmitry Astapenko. He is the development coach for Dinamo Minsk.
Astapenko said they worked on Protas’s puck battles and on enhancing his natural skating motion. Instead of overhauling Protas’s strides on the ice, they used techniques better suited for his 6-foot-6 frame.
“He's young,” Astapenko said. “But he has the mind-set of a real professional.”
Protas will continue pushing himself to grow, not only so he can see personal success but so that those who helped him along the way can be a part of it, too.
“He is all about everyone else,” Kim said. “He works so hard for his goals, for his dreams, but he wants to make his family proud. He wants everybody around him to be happy. He is a special guy, a very special guy.”
Note: Capitals goalie coach Scott Murray was placed in NHL coronavirus protocols on Thursday. Carl Hagelin did not skate Thursday because of illness, per the team. His Thursday morning coronavirus test came back negative. Evgeny Kuznetsov left practice early with a lower-body injury. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Kuznetsov left for precautionary reasons; team is “hopeful” he is good for Friday’s game against Pittsburgh.