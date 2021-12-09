Jim Kaat
Kaat, a left-handed pitcher, was leading the Southern Association with 119 strikeouts in 123 innings, including 19 in one game, when he was called up by the Senators to make his major league debut in August 1959. He had a 12.60 ERA in three appearances for Washington that year, including the season finale, when he allowed six runs in 1⅓ innings.
Kaat began the 1960 season in Washington and endured another rocky year, going 1-5 with a 5.58 ERA in 13 appearances, including nine starts. His career took off after the Senators moved to Minneapolis and became the Minnesota Twins before the 1961 season. Kaat led the league in shutouts (5) in 1962 and wins (25) and complete games (19) in 1966. The three-time all-star and 1982 World Series champion finished his 25-year career with 283 wins for the Senators, Twins, White Sox, Yankees and Cardinals. Only his first win came with Washington.
Tony Oliva
Oliva didn’t make his major league debut until the Senators had become the Twins, but he was signed in early 1961 by legendary scout Joe Cambria, who for years kept a pipeline of talented Cuban players flowing to Washington.
Cambria, who was responsible for sending pitchers Camilo Pascual and Pedro Ramos to D.C., began scouting Oliva on a tip from Senators minor leaguer Roberto Fernández, who shared a hometown with Oliva and played winter league ball with him.
Oliva hit .410 for the Twins’ rookie league affiliate in Wytheville, Va., in 1961. He had a couple of stints with the big league club in 1962 and 1963 and became a full-time starter in 1964, when he led the league in runs, doubles and total bases to capture rookie of the year honors and finish fourth in MVP voting. Oliva was an eight-time all-star and a career .304 hitter in 15 seasons with Minnesota.
Minnie Miñoso
He spent only one season of his 20-year career in D.C., but Miñoso is the first expansion Senators player voted into the Hall of Fame.
In the spring of 1963, Washington purchased Miñoso’s contract from the St. Louis Cardinals. The 37-year-old outfielder hit .196 and was limited to 39 games for the Cardinals in 1962 after fracturing his skull and wrist in a collision with the outfield wall at Sportsman’s Park, but the “Cuban Comet,” who starred for the Chicago White Sox during the 1950s, arrived in Washington with a lifetime batting average of .303.
“I’ve had Miñoso thoroughly scouted all spring — and the reports on him are just great,” Senators General Manager George Selkirk said. “You know Minnie always was a hustling, trying ballplayer. He hasn’t lost that.”
Miñoso had two hits, including a double, in his Senators debut on Opening Day, but his best days were behind him. He hit .229 with four home runs and 30 RBI in 109 games and was placed on waivers after the season.
Gil Hodges
Hodges was hitting .227 and on the disabled list with a knee injury two months into his second year with the New York Mets when he retired as a player in May 1963 to replace Mickey Vernon as the Senators’ manager.
“It’s every ballplayer’s ambition to manage and I’m no different,” said the 39-year-old Hodges, who was an eight-time all-star and won two World Series with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers over 16 seasons. “I’m thrilled by the idea of managing, but at the same time, I know the problems I face. I’m not underestimating them.”
“We don’t expect any miracles out of Gil,” Selkirk said.
Hodges wouldn’t work any miracles in Washington, though he would manage the Mets to a stunning World Series title in 1969. Hodges went 42-79 his first season in Washington. The Senators won 62, 70, 71 and 76 games over the next four years with him at the helm, never finishing higher than sixth in the American League.
Hodges, who kept his home in Brooklyn after the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1957, resigned after the 1967 season with a 321-444 record in Washington and with one year left on his contract to return to New York.
“He was always a gentleman,” Hochberg, the Senators’ PA announcer from 1962 to 1968, said of Hodges, “except when you got him riled.”
Hodges, who finished his career with 370 home runs and a managerial record of 660-753, died of a heart attack at 47 in 1972.