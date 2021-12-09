Kaat began the 1960 season in Washington and endured another rocky year, going 1-5 with a 5.58 ERA in 13 appearances, including nine starts. His career took off after the Senators moved to Minneapolis and became the Minnesota Twins before the 1961 season. Kaat led the league in shutouts (5) in 1962 and wins (25) and complete games (19) in 1966. The three-time all-star and 1982 World Series champion finished his 25-year career with 283 wins for the Senators, Twins, White Sox, Yankees and Cardinals. Only his first win came with Washington.