Lykes, a bouncy 5-foot-7 point guard with elite quickness, says that his game has not changed since he was 13 years old. He found something and stuck to it, sharpening his skills as he worked through high school. By the end of his four years at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, not only was he surviving, but he was thriving. In his senior year, he averaged 19 points per game, leading the Eagles to three postseason titles and earning All-Met Player of the Year honors.
He was confident in his abilities, but you can only hear so many people question your size before some doubt starts to creep in. So Lykes was nervous about how his game might translate in Coral Gables.
That anxiety lived on as he fought for minutes early in the season. It lasted until that midwinter conference game against the Seminoles. Lykes came off the bench and made a few plays, giving the Hurricanes a spark. Then he kept creating highlights: a one-handed, no-look pass; a split double team followed by a silky finger roll; a deep, contested three. Lykes looked like much more than just a run-starter off the bench. In what would be an 18-point performance, he looked like the most exciting player on the floor.
“That’s pretty much when I knew that I would still be able to do what I had been doing,” Lykes said in November. “I knew then that it was just going to be a matter of consistency, and I could work on that.”
Four years after that breakout performance, Lykes has proved time and again he can make that magic consistently. But this winter, he’s doing it in a new role, for a new team, in a new league.
After becoming a star for the Hurricanes, Lykes missed much of last winter with an injury. When the season ended, he entered the transfer portal and was widely considered one of the best players on the market. Arkansas, fresh off an Elite Eight run and led by Eric Musselman, a coach well-known for attracting and harnessing transfer talent, caught Lykes’s eye. He committed to the Razorbacks in April. Through nine games, Lykes is averaging 12.4 points off the bench for No. 12 Arkansas (9-0) heading into Saturday’s game at Oklahoma.
“I didn’t want to spend too much time in [the portal],” Lykes said. “I wanted to know where I was going. And coming off an injury, I didn’t want there to be any doubt circling around. I wanted to have a plan and work on my rehab.”
Last winter, Lykes injured his left ankle just two weeks into the season. It was an issue that was considered day-to-day early on but persisted into a season-ending disaster. He watched from the sideline as the Hurricanes, who had played just one NCAA tournament game in Lykes’s time, stumbled through a 10-17 season.
“It was probably the toughest year of my life,” Lykes said. “Watching guys run up and down in the uniform I’m supposed to be wearing, and I’m just sitting there struggling to understand why I wasn’t out there or why I had gotten hurt like that. I kind of lost touch with who I was.”
‘It’s ridiculous’
That was the first time in a long time that Lykes had rode the bench. As a freshman at Gonzaga, it didn’t take long for him to carve out a role on Coach Steve Turner’s varsity team. Injuries had thrust him onto the court just in time for conference play in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, one of the country’s most competitive high school leagues.
Turner remembers one game in particular against Bishop O’Connell where Lykes went head-to-head with future Maryland star Melo Trimble. He helped keep the Eagles in it, and even took a potential game-winning shot. It didn’t go in, but the coach realized in that moment that this freshman was going to be a star.
“Even though he was just a boy, he was the man among boys on that court as a freshman,” Turner said. “It was amazing to watch our upperclassmen follow his lead from there on out.”
Local teams took notice, and tried different ways to slow Lykes down. Turner loved when a team would try to trap him, because the small and shifty Lykes would simply split the double-team and create a five-on-three advantage. A layup, or maybe an alley-oop, was sure to follow.
“Even as a coach, you find yourself getting caught up in watching him,” Turner said. “He has this ability to never back down. He might get some bumps, but he’s going to keep coming back out full steam ahead. And if you’re not ready for it, he’s going to embarrass you.”
Once he found his footing at Miami, the highlights he produced looked similar to those high school days. Lykes’s quickness always bought him space on the offensive end, and he used it to turn into a full-court pest on defense. Even as a freshman, Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski called Lykes “one of the better on-ball defenders” in the ACC.
He also maintained the ability to embarrass defenders with his crossovers. There are YouTube reaction videos set to his Miami highlights, featuring grown men shrieking with glee as Lykes crosses over or speeds past one poor soul after another.
“This is at the college level, bro,” one of them says in disbelief. “It’s ridiculous.”
‘It’s indefensible’
The ultimate goal for Lykes is making the NBA. After last season, he considered the idea of entering the draft, but the feedback he got suggested that another year in college, especially after his injury, would be best. But he wanted a chance to compete for a championship, so he left the program he had been dedicated to since he was 16 years old and entered the most crowded transfer portal in college basketball history.
The portal spit him out in Fayetteville, Ark., where life is much different from the one he lived in Miami. Lykes says he doesn’t mind the slower pace. He spends his time away from the court hanging out with his dog, a husky named Alex.
But basketball is constantly on his mind. When he isn’t playing it, he’s watching it. And when he isn’t watching it, he’s pretending to play it on NBA 2K. He usually competes in the create-a-player mode, where his avatar is a 6-foot-5 point guard.
“He makes up for what I’m lacking,” Lykes said with a laugh. “Just to see what it would be like.”
Lykes has a sizable following on social media, and he said his DMs are often filled with basketball players who are also undersized. They’re looking for advice, asking how he has made his game work so well at the college level.
Messages like that are a validation of all that he has worked for these last four years. They mean he has established himself enough to inspire somebody else. But they also mean the work is not done yet, that people are still watching.
Lykes made his debut for Arkansas against Mercer on Nov. 9. Still getting up to speed after his year of rehab, Lykes came off the bench.
He provided his first highlight about 10 minutes in as Lykes got the ball on the left wing and quickly got his man off balance. He dribbled the ball behind his back and then put on a hard cross over from his right hand to his left. The Bears defender could only turn around and lunge as Lykes sped by him into a pocket of space along the baseline. As the Arkansas crowd was still celebrating the breaking of ankles that had just occurred, Lykes sank a midrange jumper.
“That’s indefensible!” the announcer crowed.
The point guard ran back up the court with his eyebrows raised in delight. Plenty of things changed in the last year, but the game was still the same. And Lykes knew that he was still quite good at it.