Lykes, a bouncy 5-foot-7 point guard with elite quickness, says that his game has not changed since he was 13 years old. He found something and stuck to it, sharpening his skills as he worked through high school. By the end of his four years at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, not only was he surviving, but he was thriving. In his senior year, he averaged 19 points per game, leading the Eagles to three postseason titles and earning All-Met Player of the Year honors.