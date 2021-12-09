Hamilton trailed by 19 points when he began to reverse his fortunes last month, opening a three-race winning streak to draw even with Verstappen following Sunday’s contentious win in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. They enter the finale tied at 369.5 points, with Verstappen holding a tiebreaker because he has earned more wins than Hamilton this season, nine to eight.
Formula One drivers earn points for finishing in the top 10, and they can earn an additional point for running the fastest lap among that group. The scoring allotment gradually decreases from 25 points for first place to one point for 10th place. Hamilton will win his fifth consecutive title if he finishes in the top 10 above Verstappen — save for a scenario in which Hamilton finishes ninth (two points) and Verstappen finishes 10th and runs the fastest lap (one point each), maintaining a draw in Verstappen’s favor.
The team title, called the constructors’ championship, also will be decided during the final race, but that could prove less competitive, with Hamilton’s Mercedes team holding an edge over Verstappen’s Red Bull in points and speed. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed optimism for Verstappen’s chances after this past Sunday’s race, but he was less hopeful about the team, saying it will “need a miracle” to win.
Verstappen, 24, is Hamilton’s latest rival in a career that has seen the 36-year-old dominate Formula One for much of his time on the circuit since his 2007 debut. Hamilton finished one point behind champion Kimi Raikkonen in that year’s title chase, then won his first of seven drivers’ championships in 2008. He also owns several Formula One records, including for career wins and top-three finishes.
As Formula One rounds the corner toward a new era, with significant rules changes set to go into effect for 2022, Verstappen has sought to usher in his own change. After progressing to career-best third-place finishes in 2019 and 2020, Verstappen is in position to win his first title after tripling his previous record for wins in a Formula One season. Following second-place finishes behind Hamilton in three of the first four races of the 2021 campaign, he improved toward the midway point and established a lead through the final third of the season.
To some extent, Verstappen’s career — and his season-long feud with Hamilton — has been characterized by moments of brilliance just as often as it has been defined by displays of aggression and impatience on the track.
Clashes, collisions and close calls have led to animosity between the drivers and their teams. Some episodes have been particularly dramatic, including their bump during July’s British Grand Prix that sent Verstappen careening into a wall and when Verstappen went airborne and his rear wheel nearly smashed Hamilton’s head in September.
In the latest incident, an apparent misunderstanding Sunday led to a collision that damaged Hamilton’s front wing. Verstappen, who was instructed to let Hamilton pass on the 37th lap to compensate for a violation earlier in the race, slammed on his brakes as Hamilton closed behind him, causing Hamilton to hit his car from behind. Hamilton won the race and later bemoaned Verstappen’s rash behavior. Verstappen, who finished second, jilted the customary postrace celebration with Hamilton and third-place finisher Valtteri Bottas, and he later justified his racing tactics and lamented his penalties during a news conference.
“We’re equal on points now, and I think that’s really exciting, of course, for the whole championship and Formula One in general,” Verstappen said. “But ... I think lately we’re talking more about white lines and penalties than actually proper Formula One racing, and that’s, I think, a little bit of a shame.”
Twenty-nine of Formula One’s 71 seasons have been decided in the final race, including the 2008 and 2014 finales, which saw Hamilton secure the title both years. Despite their issues, neither competitor wants a conclusion that mirrors the previous time two drivers entered the final race tied.
That occasion, staged in Watkins Glen, N.Y., at the end of the 1974 season, saw Emerson Fittipaldi edge Clay Regazzoni for his second title, but the event was overshadowed by the death of Helmuth Koinigg, who lost control of his car and wrecked during the race.
Forty-seven years later, Hamilton, the betting favorite, would break a tie with Michael Schumacher for career drivers’ championships if he wins Sunday. Verstappen, the reigning champion at Abu Dhabi, can end Hamilton’s streak and set a single-season record for top-three finishes.
