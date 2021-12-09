As Formula One rounds the corner toward a new era, with significant rules changes set to go into effect for 2022, Verstappen has sought to usher in his own change. After progressing to career-best third-place finishes in 2019 and 2020, Verstappen is in position to win his first title after tripling his previous record for wins in a Formula One season. Following second-place finishes behind Hamilton in three of the first four races of the 2021 campaign, he improved toward the midway point and established a lead through the final third of the season.