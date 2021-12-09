It’s Week 14, and of the league’s 32 teams, there are only four that lag by more than two games in the playoff standings. Detroit (1-10-1), Jacksonville (2-10), Houston (2-10) and the New York Jets (3-9) shouldn’t just be fighting for draft position. They should be candidates for relegation. The standard for contention couldn’t be lower in 2021. Even teams that have lost two-thirds of their games can cling to the idea that they’re playing meaningful football during the season’s final lap.
It’s a loony season, yet it’s a dream situation for scoreboard watching and trying to maximize the interest of the entire audience. It continues to mystify me that the NFL can take all of its flaws — some serious, some frivolous — and keep repackaging them to produce a compelling product. No other sport has such an obsessed following that it can combine off-field shame with on-field mediocrity and enhance its relevance. You figure there’s a limit, but the NFL clearly has yet to reach it.
To begin this week’s round of games, there’s a Thursday night matchup that serves as the perfect demonstration of the season’s peculiar attraction. Pittsburgh (6-5-1) visits Minnesota (5-7). The Steelers, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger trudging toward retirement, need a retooling. But they’re also just a half-game out of the playoffs. The Vikings, who lost to previously winless Detroit last week, seem close to a full teardown. But they’re also just a game out of the playoffs.
Being in the hunt doesn’t mean much this season. For years, the joke has been that the perfect NFL season would end with every team finishing .500. The 17-game schedule makes that impossible now, but it seems the majority of the league wants to live near the intersection of 8-9 and 9-8. Sixteen teams — half the league — have between five and seven wins. Scan the standings, and you see so much 7-5, 6-6, 6-7 and 5-7 that you wonder whether you need to visit the eye doctor.
There are three true tiers this season. There’s the vast middle. I mentioned the four hopeless, low-end teams. At the top tier, there are four franchises that have won at least nine games: Arizona (10-2), Green Bay (9-3), Tampa Bay (9-3) and New England (9-4). That leaves only eight teams lingering somewhere amid the good, average and terrible. Even for a sport designed to inspire parity, the lines are as blurry as they get.
Last season, seven teams finished with records between 7-9 and 9-7. Two of them — Washington (the NFC East division winner at 7-9) and Chicago (an 8-8 No. 7 seed) — made the playoffs. The AFC was so strong and balanced that Miami, despite finishing 10-6, didn’t qualify for the postseason.
In 2019, 12 teams finished with between seven and nine wins. Two made the playoffs. In 2018, nine teams had between seven and nine wins. One made the playoffs.
So if the final month of the 2021 season holds its theme, it will stand as one of considerable parity. Or mediocrity, if you ask me. The NFL is trending toward having three — and perhaps as many as five — teams make the postseason with records nestling against .500.
So what’s different about this season? Again, I will preach the sermon: That 17th game changes the flow and dynamic more than people care to comprehend. Couple that with playoff expansion — this is the second year since the postseason grew from 12 to 14 teams — and there are a lot of competitive forces pulling teams toward the middle.
It’s not all bad. For instance, there are some 4-8 teams — Seattle, Chicago and the New York Giants — who have no margin for error but a little dash of hope that keeps them from making early plans for next season. They’re looking up at 6-6 Washington and 6-6 San Francisco, currently occupying the last two wild-card spots in the NFC, and thinking that a lot can change in the last five games.
Though they need help to climb back into the race, they’re still motivated. If nothing else, it makes the final month more unpredictable, and it makes the journeys of the true championship contenders more difficult. It could keep the end of the season interesting. And in 2021, interesting also means bizarre.
It’s not just a year full of winning ugly. Many teams have been straight up winning weird. That crazy Baltimore-Las Vegas overtime game in Week 1 set the tone for the nuttiness. New England took that baton Monday night by beating Buffalo in the wind while attempting only three passes.
This has not been a year blessed with the kind of consistent, extraordinary quarterback performance that we have come to expect. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray are the only three franchise quarterbacks who have been both steady and excellent. But it hasn’t been perfect even for them. Murray missed three games with an ankle injury. Rodgers missed a game after testing positive for the coronavirus. Brady has cruised by comparison, but he has thrown at least one interception in five straight games.
The picks aren’t a big deal, especially because he is on pace to surpass 5,000 yards for just the second time in his career. Brady is more concerned with the immense challenge of helping the Buccaneers peak in time for a repeat championship bid, and that effort is always more complicated than a team’s breezy record might indicate. No one seems comfortable right now.
When you pair rampant parity with a leaner-than-usual top-quarterback tier, you get crazy variation from week to week. When you put a bunch of inadequate teams in position to play for something, you have no clue what you’re going to see. Great has yet to surface this season. Good makes itself available only for glimpses. Okay monopolizes the attention.
Brace yourself for this conclusion. Quality is optional. But, strangely, relevance is guaranteed.