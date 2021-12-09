Being in the hunt doesn’t mean much this season. For years, the joke has been that the perfect NFL season would end with every team finishing .500. The 17-game schedule makes that impossible now, but it seems the majority of the league wants to live near the intersection of 8-9 and 9-8. Sixteen teams — half the league — have between five and seven wins. Scan the standings, and you see so much 7-5, 6-6, 6-7 and 5-7 that you wonder whether you need to visit the eye doctor.