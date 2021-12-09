This is all fragile, and it will be tested Sunday against Dallas. The Cowboys have been uneven of late, but still rank second in the NFL in points (29.4 per game) and first in yards (416.3 per game). Keep in mind, too, that this winning streak includes a game in which Washington held the team that averages the most points and the second-most yards — Tampa Bay — to 19 points, matching a season low, and 273 yards, 68 fewer than it gained in its next-worst offensive performance. Keep in mind that it includes the victory over the Raiders in which it gave up just 310 yards and 15 points — 10 days after the (presumably same) Raiders gained 509 yards and hung 36 points on Dallas.