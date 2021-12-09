“I have a blind faith, I guess,” Rivera said Wednesday.
Or a faith built in experiences over those four decades in football.
What’s that line about insanity? That it’s doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results? That felt like Rivera and his Washington Football Team over the first eight weeks of the season. Think back to the bye week, to 2-6, and remember — honestly — how you felt about this team and its direction.
I’ll admit where I was: questioning it all, every last element. Not just the results during the month-long slide that had the WFT closer to drafting in the top five than to the playoffs. But the identity of who they were and what they were trying to become. The team seemed wayward. Rivera appeared to be grasping.
What he is: steadfast.
“He’s one of those guys that you don’t really know if you’re in a four-game losing streak or four-game winning streak,” said Taylor Heinicke, Rivera’s quarterback by chance, not choice.
From Day One to Day Now, Rivera is the same guy, the same coach saying many of the same things. His team has completely transformed its position and is getting decidedly different results. So even if he’s flatlined during the week — impervious to four straight losses from October or four straight wins to get into playoff position — he’s now storming around locker rooms after games, his voice rising as he emphasizes the opportunities ahead. He saw the possibility to get to this point — a point of potential, a point of optimism — when others did not.
“We can do what we want and be what we want,” Rivera bellowed in the locker room in Las Vegas, as seen in video his team released after a 17-15 victory over the Raiders. “It’s up to us. Nobody dictates to us. Ok? Nobody does! We decide!”
That’s true. The games to finish the season are Sunday against Dallas, then at Philadelphia, at Dallas, Philadelphia at home and at New York against the Giants to close the season. Win them all — I know, I know, not likely. But … win them all, and Rivera’s right: The WFT will determine who wins the NFC East. It needs no help other than from itself.
That’s what Rivera has done. It’s too early to judge his tenure here. He’s still just 29 games in, his overall mark is 13-16 (including the playoffs) and this season could unravel as quickly as it was revived.
But it’s also worth acknowledging that Rivera’s imprint is on this squad, and that is a positive. If Washington was searching for an identity before the bye week, before the season-changing upset of Tampa Bay that followed, it has one now, and it’s the square-jawed image of its head coach. He knew how this team had to play to be successful. He and his staff are now wringing that from the players week after week after week.
Washington’s points allowed, dating back to a regrettable loss to Denver that led into the bye: 17, 19, 21, 15 and 15. That’ll win some games. (Worth noting that the last seven games have produced the following points produced: 13, 10, 10, 29, 27, 17, 17. That’ll lose some games, too.)
This is all fragile, and it will be tested Sunday against Dallas. The Cowboys have been uneven of late, but still rank second in the NFL in points (29.4 per game) and first in yards (416.3 per game). Keep in mind, too, that this winning streak includes a game in which Washington held the team that averages the most points and the second-most yards — Tampa Bay — to 19 points, matching a season low, and 273 yards, 68 fewer than it gained in its next-worst offensive performance. Keep in mind that it includes the victory over the Raiders in which it gave up just 310 yards and 15 points — 10 days after the (presumably same) Raiders gained 509 yards and hung 36 points on Dallas.
There is a “whatever it takes” feel about Rivera, and therefore about this team. Those first couple months, he kept saying various versions of, “Just keep working.” They seemed like platitudes. They were mantras.
Which gets to the gray area of coachspeak. Remember when Dave Martinez, in his first spring training as Nationals manager, brought a camel to spring training because Washington needed to “get over the hump?” (Get it?) When those 2018 Nats went 82-80 and badly missed the playoffs, Martinez’s props looked foolish. The following year, when they fought back from a 19-31 start and won the World Series, they printed T-shirts blaring Martinez’s crutch: “Go 1-0 today.” When it comes to coaching motivation and results, there’s a chicken-and-egg issue that can be debated ad infinitum.
But now, here’s Rivera, creating an underdog, no one-respects-us culture. With the victory over Tampa Bay that started this four-game run, he began trotting out this idea: “For every question, there’s an answer; every problem, there’s a solution; every Goliath, there’s a David; and every giant, there’s a stone.” He has hurled that stone at a whiteboard in the locker room himself. He has enlisted others, Heinicke included. After the Vegas win, it was defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Throw the stone.
“Ever since we started doing it,” Heinicke said, “we’ve been winning. … It’s a cool deal, and the players really enjoy it.”
Assign cause-and-effect at your own peril. Such antics are inspiring if you’re winning. They’re corny if you’re losing. Whatever works.
Washington, right now, is winning. Whether that’s sustainable will be determined over the next month. But there is a belief in that building in Ashburn, and there will be a belief Sunday at FedEx Field against the Cowboys.
“When guys believe in something and they really feel they have a chance, and all they need is that opportunity,” Rivera said, “that’s what we are hoping to create.”
Give him credit: He’s created it.
Throw the stone.