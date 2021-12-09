What to read about the 2021 NFL season
Scores | Stats | Standings | Teams | Transactions | Washington Football
• Kirk Cousins is putting up spectacular stats but remains as polarizing as ever
• Brewer: The standards for NFL relevance have never been lower
• NFL Week 14 power rankings: The Cardinals, Bucs and Patriots remain a step ahead
• Clayton: Predicting winners for the NFL’s competitive wild-card playoff spots
• Former Saints player Glenn Foster died in police custody. His family is seeking answers.
• What to know from NFL Week 13: The Ravens’ failed conversion reshapes the AFC
• Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing
Go deeper
• Jenkins: Aaron Rodgers is entitled to stay unvaccinated. He’s not entitled to lie about it.
• ‘Race-norming’ kept former NFL players from dementia diagnoses. Their families want answers.
• Jon Gruden’s emails were jarring. To some in the NFL, they weren’t surprising.
• In the NFL, speed has always mattered. Now it’s everything.
• The NFL once viewed sports betting as a threat. Now the league wants the action.
• How ‘race-norming’ was built into the NFL concussion settlement
2021 NFL draft coverage: Winners and losers | Grades | Free agency grades
Super Bowl LV: Recap | Highlights | Photos
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage