During the preseason, Rivera seemed at times frustrated by and resigned to the slate. Two days before the season opener, he reasoned the league probably thought the division would be close late, as it was in 2020, and wanted better games to market. He slipped into the voice of a schedule-maker: “Hey, we’ve got one third of the U.S. population here on the Eastern seaboard, and we’ll be able to keep them glued to the television.”
If that was indeed the NFL’s plan, it has pretty much worked out. Washington (6-6) has won four straight, putting it two games behind the Dallas Cowboys (8-4), a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) and two up on the New York Giants (4-8). Washington is sixth in the NFC overall, sitting atop a cluster of seven teams with five or six wins, and it could have a shot at the NFC East title if it beats Dallas on Sunday at FedEx Field.
“We're in round-robin [tournament],” Rivera said. “You have that opportunity, you control it, so you've gotta go out and do your job.”
This week, Washington has a lengthy injury report — safety Landon Collins (foot), running back J.D. McKissic (concussion), linebacker Jamin Davis (concussion) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (ankle) didn’t participate Wednesday — and lost two key players expected to return for the stretch run.
The team placed Logan Thomas on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury and star edge rusher Montez Sweat, who was on IR with a fractured jaw, on the reserve/covid-19 list. Sweat will miss the Cowboys game, at a minimum, and could be out longer.
When asked if the timing of Sweat’s trip to the covid list was especially frustrating because Sweat spoke strongly against the vaccine over the summer, Rivera demurred.
“It’s just a frustrating period,” he said, adding, “But we’re okay. We’re going to be fine, like our guys. We’re looking forward to Sunday.”
For a team that needs every edge, Sweat and Thomas are serious losses. NFL divisional games are notoriously close regardless of team strength — for example, Detroit (1-10-1) upset Minnesota (5-7) last Sunday — and the margins leaguewide have never seemed slimmer. The NFL noted in a release that 26 games have been decided by a winning score on the final play this season, the most ever through Week 13.
This is especially pertinent to Washington. The offense has hit its stride as a physical, run-first attack, and the defense has clamped down on explosive passers, but the team hasn’t been able to separate all year. Washington has only won one game by more than a score and needed two last-minute plays — an interception in the end zone against Seattle on a two-point conversion attempt, and a 48-yard field goal against Las Vegas — to sustain its winning streak.
On Sunday, quarterback Taylor Heinicke grinned when asked if the team had ever considered winning a non-chaotic game. He said he’d like to, but this week, he acknowledged it would be tougher. Heinicke compared the unpredictability of NFL divisional games to college football’s biggest rivalries, such as Auburn vs. Alabama.
“On paper, Alabama should beat them by 20, 30 points,” Heinicke said. “But you just know with these division/rivalry games that anything can happen — and we got that five weeks in a row. So, the guys are ready for it. They're locked in.”
Defensive tackle Daron Payne, who attended Alabama, said NFL divisional games are “nothing like the Iron Bowl,” but he understood the point.
“It’s still the same mentality, like it’s a gotta-have-it type game,” Payne said. “We definitely got to have this one.”
The magnitude of this stretch is not new to Rivera. He has coached teams on the bubble of the postseason before, needing a strong finish to the year five times in his career, including last season. He explained the experience has taught him lessons, such as one he’ll use this week. Even though Washington plays at Dallas two weeks after Sunday, the team won’t get cute with the playbook or hold any plays back.
“I’ve always felt that’s a mistake,” he said. “We’re gonna do exactly what we need to do.”