In late November, Rivera said the team still believes, as it did during the 2020 draft, that Gibson has the dual-threat potential of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. The key to versatility, wide receiver Terry McLaurin said, is Gibson has “really developed mentally.” His growth in reading the line of scrimmage has allowed him to hit holes harder and be better in pass protection. Gibson said he has been able to weather increased contact because, as the hits piled up near the end of his rookie year, he learned how much time he had to devote to recovery.