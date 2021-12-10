The forecast for the Army-Navy game at MetLife Stadium doesn’t call for quite as severe winds as the ones the Patriots and Bills experienced Monday, but expect a similarly run-heavy approach from both teams’ triple-option attacks. Army averages 7.7 pass attempts per game, the fewest in the country. Navy is right behind at 8.3. Air Force, which also features a triple-option offense, throws the ball 8.6 times per game. No other Football Bowl Subdivision program is averaging fewer than 20 pass attempts.