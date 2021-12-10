Fehervary was clipped up high by Brock McGinn midway through the second period. Fehervary was face down on the ice after the hit and was slow to get up before he left for the locker room. The rookie defenseman was later ruled out for the game with an upper-body injury. There was no penalty on the play.
Fehervary has been a mainstay on the Capitals’ blue line this season, skating on the top defensive pair with John Carlson.
Wilson did not play in the third period. He played 15:11 in the first two periods but took a hard spill into the Pittsburgh net toward the end of the second period and did not come out for the final frame. Wilson is having a stellar season; he has nine goals and 15 assists in 27 games.
Friday was Washington’s first game of a back-to-back. It plays Saturday night in Buffalo.
Washington was down 3-0 entering the third period before the Capitals (16-5-6) scored twice to make it a tight game with less than three minutes left.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored Washington’s first goal of the night in the third to end Tristan Jarry’s shutout bid with 12:27 left. It was Kuznetsov’s ninth goal of the season. Lars Eller then scored with 2:46 left to make it 3-2, but Jeff Carter’s empty-netter put the game away with 1:53 remaining.
Ilya Samsonov finished the game with 29 saves. He was making his seventh start in the Capitals’ past eight games. He is now 11-2-1.
Danton Heinen opened the scoring for the Penguins with his goal at 16:16 of the first period off a give-and-go with John Marino. Brock McGinn was credited with Pittsburgh’s second goal with 11:23 left in the second period when his centering pass went off Kuznetsov’s skate and in.
Kasperi Kapanen gave Pittsburgh its three-goal advantage off an odd-man rush with 8:18 left in the second. He struck past Samsonov after a pinpoint pass from Sidney Crosby.
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss to the Penguins:
Game wasn’t a repeat
Friday’s outing was vastly different from the first game between the teams this season. Washington won that matchup, 6-1, in mid-November. Crosby was playing in his first game after a stint on the league’s coronavirus list, and Pittsburgh couldn’t muster much offense.
On Friday, it was the Capitals who struggled early. Four of their first six shots on goal were from defensemen: Fehervary, Carlson, Nick Jensen and Matt Irwin. Samsonov and the blue line had to bail out the Capitals on multiple occasions. Jensen stopped a three-on-one rush.
Pittsburgh, which was missing offensive playmaker Jake Guentzel, nearly took the lead four minutes in. Evan Rodrigues had an opportune breakaway, but it squarely hit the right post and bounced away.
Who’s up next?
If Fehervary misses some time, Dennis Cholowski would appear to be next in line as the sixth defenseman. Matt Irwin is already filling in for Trevor van Riemsdyk, who remains on the league’s coronavirus list. Three Capitals players are still in the coronavirus protocols: van Riemsdyk, Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway.
McGinn’s hit on Fehervary is a play the NHL’s Department of Player Safety plans to look at closely. There is no question McGinn made contact with Fehervary’s head; the question is whether Fehervary’s head was the main point of contact. That would trigger Rule 48, which is an illegal check to the head.
Fehervary had been averaging 19:08 of ice time headed into Friday’s game.
Kuznetsov back on track
Kuznetsov played normal minutes after he left Thursday’s practice early with a lower-body injury. The center did not disclose the nature of his injury and instead joked he just “didn’t want to practice.”
Kuznetsov’s on-ice production had fallen off a little as of late. Headed into Friday’s game, he had only one point in his past five games — a goal against Chicago on Dec. 2. He now has nine goals and 20 assists in 27 games.
Fucale recalled
Goaltender Zach Fucale was recalled from the Capitals’ American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., on Friday morning. Washington called the recall “precautionary” because of the back-to-back games. Capitals goalie coach Scott Murray is also in the league’s coronavirus protocols.
Fucale’s NHL debut was Nov. 11, when he had a 21-save shutout in Detroit. He did not get another start in Washington. The 26-year-old is 4-1-3 with a 2.63 goals against average in Hershey this season.
Fucale did not dress for Friday’s game. Vitek Vanecek backed up Samsonov. Vanecek’s last game was Washington’s 4-3 shootout loss to Chicago on Dec. 2.