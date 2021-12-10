“With pain, as long as you know it’s nothing super serious or nothing is structurally wrong, you start getting used to it,” he told The Denver Post in 2017. “If I get hit, I know the pain is going to be temporary. I’m going to hurt for a second and that might be one of those times I run off the field. But then it’ll ease up and I’ll go back in. But when you get those, you can’t run the next play, so you want to come off. It’s a mind thing. I’ve had to learn about my body and I’ve had to figure out things that will work for me — I had to change my diet and, having been injured, I’ve been in the treatment room and learning from those guys and people outside of the treatment room.”