The levels of competition suggest a wide gap in age, a baby brother following in the footsteps of an accomplished sibling. Indeed, James is older — not by years, though, but by minutes.
They are 21-year-old twins who, after years as childhood teammates, took separate paths to American soccer’s amateur and pro peaks.
Angling for a second title in three seasons, Will, a junior, and the third-seeded Hoyas will face No. 2 Washington in a semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park. The winner will play No. 4 Notre Dame or No. 8 Clemson in Sunday’s final.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, James’s New York City FC will seek the first trophy of its seven-season existence when it tangles with the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.
“I am not entirely surprised we are in this situation,” Will said. “We’ve been incredibly competitive with one another, which has translated into being incredibly competitive on the field. We both will do what it takes to win. We hope we can make it happen over the weekend.”
After playing together through their youth, then in NYCFC’s academy and the U.S. residency program in Florida, the brothers reached a crossroads in the summer of 2017. Because James was further along in his development, the MLS club offered only him a homegrown contract.
Just days before their 17th birthday, James became the first homegrown signing in NYCFC history. Will would need to take a slower route. He was a reserve on Georgetown’s 2019 championship team but has started ever since. Because of his NYCFC affiliation, he could receive an offer from the club at any time, but there is no indication one is coming this winter.
“It’s hard to find someone who is fast, left-footed and athletic,” James said. “Those are rarities in American soccer. Someone with his skill set, he will turn a lot of heads, for sure. It would be a mistake to not have a look.”
Hoyas Coach Brian Wiese had monitored the brothers as they rose through the ranks at NYCFC’s academy and the U.S. under-17 residency setup in Bradenton, Fla.
“We thought we might get them as a pair,” Wiese said. It became clear, however, that James would forgo college for a homegrown deal, an increasingly common route for top prospects already entrenched in academies run by MLS organizations.
“In a way, we were both prepared for it,” James said of going their separate ways. “We were both [with the U-17 national team], and I had been more with the first group of guys and going to different tournaments. We knew what to expect.”
James had a mentor in Patrick Vieira, a former French star who at the time was NYCFC’s first-team coach. He gained additional wisdom from Andrea Pirlo, a famous Italian playmaker who, after the 2017 season with NYCFC, ended his storied career.
“I kind of knew at the time it wasn’t in the cards in the immediate future but maybe down the road,” Will said of his own pro prospects. “I was just really proud of what James had done. It was nothing but support for him.”
In recruiting Will, Wiese needed to gauge the player’s mind-set.
“You are sort of wondering, ‘Is this a kid that is really going to want to be here?’ ” Wiese said. “His twin gets the offer and signs, and how does this other kid, who is very good, handle that? Does he have a chip on his shoulder? Is he jaded? Is he grumpy? There was a lot of attention on James.”
Wiese realized Will was “super happy for James, and he also understood his pathway [that includes a college degree] is maybe something James might become jealous of at some point, too.”
“That’s the neat thing about them: They have these wonderfully different pathways that are both wonderfully successful,” Wiese added.
Their tracks are as different as their playing styles. Although he has transitioned into a defender, Will is a natural attacker; James is the innate defender, flourishing as a central midfielder and, on occasion, a center back.
Their contrasting abilities made for fierce backyard rumbles.
“Sometimes they ended well,” James said. “Sometimes they got kind of nasty.”
They are also different sizes: Always taller than his brother, James, now listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, is three inches and 35 pounds bigger.
As teammates, competition morphed into camaraderie.
“He would do the jobs I probably didn’t love doing, and I would do the things he probably pawned off to me,” Will said. “He would win the ball in midfield and launch the ball forward to me.”
Neither remembered playing against each other in formal competition.
“Throughout our entire childhood,” Will said, “it was me and him.”
Because of their bond, they pushed each other hard.
“Sometimes playing on the same team was worse than playing on opposite teams,” James said. “I was always much tougher on him than I would be with someone else, and I think he was the same way with me.”
The twins also were motivated by older sisters who excelled in Division III soccer: Lizzie was a starter at Bowdoin, and Kate won two NCAA titles at Williams.
“[Kate] always sends me texts with congratulations,” Will said, “but always has to remind me she has one more championship.”
“I am really rooting for Will to get another championship,” James said, “so we can shut her up a little bit!”
James earned a starting role with NYCFC in 2019. He also caught the eye of Gregg Berhalter, coach of the U.S. national team, who this summer summoned him for the Concacaf Gold Cup.
With the European-based regulars on break, James joined an MLS-heavy squad and started five of the six matches as the Americans won the regional championship. He also started a World Cup qualifier in September.
This fall, Will has refined his skills to become a key figure for Georgetown (18-2-1) and earn third-team all-American honors.
When he recruited Will, Wiese said: “We thought he could be a great left back. He has this great left foot. … He was always an attacking presence, but he understands his long-term future” is on the back line or wing.
Wiese was concerned about Will’s intensity, calling him “aggressive and stupidly brave.”
“There was no calmness,” he said. “He raged around. It turns out his temperament is totally fine. He is just super competitive.”
Will admitted, “Maybe I go into a few challenges I probably shouldn’t have.”
Occasional poor decisions belie his smarts: He leads the team with a 3.8 grade-point average while majoring in government, and he chooses chess and puzzles over video games on his phone.
“We’ve got these nerds who are pretty good soccer players, too,” Wiese cracked.
Both brothers will have family watching them in person this weekend. Their sisters are headed to Portland; their parents, Geoffrey and Elena, are planning to start in North Carolina and, depending on Friday’s outcome, might travel west in time for the MLS kickoff.
The schedule will allow the twins to watch each other’s matches on TV.
“As we’ve grown up and started to go on our distinct paths, we’ve been able to respect what the other is doing, and now we are so supportive of each other,” James said. “It means so much to see him doing so well.”
