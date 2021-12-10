But Woods won’t say what led up to his horrific crash on Feb. 23, in which county firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove him from his vehicle. Some details are known — he collided with the median, hit a tree, rolled over and broke several bones in his right leg — but he offers no insight into why his car was traveling around 85 mph, almost twice the speed limit on that stretch of road in Rancho Palos Verdes. Nothing about the empty, unlabeled pill bottle found in his backpack at the crash site.