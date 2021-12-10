Billed as a can’t-miss prospect comparable to Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, Lawrence has yet to look the part. Manning is just one of several top-drafted quarterbacks who took some rookie lumps before flourishing, but many of Lawrence’s more recent counterparts started their careers in more promising fashion than he has.
Perhaps most concerningly, the former Clemson star has regressed, not improved, over the course of a season that has seen Jacksonville get off to a 2-10 start. In the wake of a 37-7 loss last week to the Los Angeles Rams, against whom Lawrence completed 16 of 28 passes for 145 yards and no touchdowns, Lawrence indicated to reporters Wednesday that in an attempt to course-correct after some early-season mistakes, he had become too tentative.
“I really just want to go play free, go be me and make plays,” Lawrence said. “I think you saw early on I was trying to do too much, trying to force things, and then got better [about that] as the season’s gone on. But I think now it’s just — you can’t worry about every little thing, and you just have to go play.”
The numbers certainly tell the tale of a quarterback whose desire not to turn the ball over may have impaired his ability to threaten defenses. Comparing his first six games with his next six, Lawrence’s interceptions went way down (8-2), but so did his marks in a slew of important categories, including passing yards per game (244.2-174.8), completion percentage (59.7-56.2), touchdowns (7-2) and yards per attempt (6.8-5.0).
Over that recent span, Jacksonville’s points per game have nosedived from 19.3 to a measly 10.7. Lawrence has one touchdown pass over his past five games and has topped 165 yards passing just once in those contests.
Manning was much more of a volume passer as a rookie in 1998, when he led the NFL with 28 interceptions but also finished fifth in touchdown passes (26) and third in passing yards (3,739). While Manning had a worse completion percentage and passer rating through his first 12 games than Lawrence has posted, the then-Indianapolis Colts star was the furthest thing from gun-shy. Lawrence, by contrast, couldn’t help but acknowledge this week that “anyone who watches the games … can see that we’re not playing with a ton of confidence on offense.”
Lawrence also shared some encouraging words given to him earlier this season by Troy Aikman, a fellow No. 1 pick who labored through a dismal rookie season with the 1989 Dallas Cowboys. Matthew Stafford, the top pick in the 2009 draft who had a rough introduction to the pros, has been cited as another example of why it is premature to label Lawrence a bust.
However, today’s NFL scarcely resembles the environments that greeted Aikman, Manning and even Stafford when they were rookies. Not only is there more passing these days, but it is generally conducted with much greater efficiency. In that light, a more instructive comparison for Lawrence could be the three No. 1 picks who immediately preceded him, all of whom were also quarterbacks.
At similar points in their rookie campaigns, Baker Mayfield (2018), Kyler Murray (2019) and Joe Burrow (2020) all had notably better numbers across a range of major passing categories, including yards per game, completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating.
Through 12 games
Y/G
Comp. %
TD
INT
Y/A
Rtg.
Trevor Lawrence
209.5
58.0
9
10
5.9
72.3
Baker Mayfield
255.4
63.9
21
11
7.5
92.6
Kyler Murray
238.8
64.0
14
6
6.7
88.4
Joe Burrow (played in 10 as a rookie)
268.8
65.3
13
5
6.7
89.8
Advanced stats don’t paint a prettier picture. Among qualified quarterbacks (those with a minimum of 208 plays, via rbsdm.com), Lawrence is 27th in expected points added per play and dead last in completion percentage above expected. His Pro Football Focus grade places him 33rd among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.
Still, there are reasons to believe Lawrence can improve. In a phone interview this week, Florida Times-Union columnist Gene Frenette praised the 22-year-old for showing uncommon poise and maturity. Frenette said that in each game Lawrence has “one or two throws that make you think: ‘Oh! That’s why he was the number one pick.’”
While not absolving Lawrence from all of the Jaguars’ offensive woes, Frenette said he placed most of the blame on an underwhelming supporting cast.
“What they have right now on their roster is almost the equivalent of an NFL JV team, in terms of their weaponry,” Frenette said, noting that Manning played with future Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk and Marvin Harrison when he was a rookie.
Jacksonville used its second pick in this year’s first round on Travis Etienne, an explosive running back with receiving skills who played with Lawrence at Clemson, only for Etienne to suffer a season-ending injury in the preseason. Once the regular season began, an already thin wide receiver corps took hits with season-ending injuries to D.J. Chark and Jamal Agnew. Then, in a Week 12 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, pass-catching tight end Dan Arnold, whom Meyer had gone out of his way to acquire in a trade, was lost for at least several weeks with a knee injury.
Asked this week if he was concerned about all the receivers’ injuries possibly hindering Lawrence’s development, Meyer replied: “Sure. I’m concerned about everything, but that’s the reality of the game of football. The pass-game part is about consistency and timing. When you’re kind of rolling through guys, it’s a little more difficult on a quarterback, so yeah, it’s a problem.”
It’s a problem that could also offer some hope for the Jaguars, if it turns out that overhauling their receiving group in the offseason helps Lawrence blossom in Year 2. For the time being, however, his numbers are raising the specter of some other recent No. 1 picks at quarterback — such as Sam Bradford, Jameis Winston and Jared Goff — to whom he would probably prefer not to be compared.