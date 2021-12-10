Elliott spent the past 11 seasons serving under Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney. This past season was Elliott’s first as the Tigers’ associate head coach and offensive coordinator.
“Coach Elliott is a winner in every sense of the word,” Williams said in a statement. “He is known for his character, humility, work ethic, skill set and passion for education. Coach Elliott is an exceptional leader of young men, and he is highly regarded across college football as a talented teacher and coach.”
Since he was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2014, Elliott helped Clemson to an 89-10 record behind some of the most prolific offenses in the country. The Tigers either led or were second in the ACC in total offense in five of his seven seasons in that role.
“Those young men will be blessed by the way we do things here at Clemson,” Swinney said. “I have no doubt he’s going to be successful. And I’m super excited I’m still going to have a chance to interact with him on head coach calls, our ACC head coach meetings, etc.”
Elliott won the Frank Broyles Award in 2017 as the top assistant in the country, working extensively with, among others, running back Travis Etienne, who set national records for games with a touchdown (46) and ACC records for career rushing yards (4,952), total touchdowns (78), rushing touchdowns (70) and points (468).
He also oversaw the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. Lawrence finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and ended his career with 10,098 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
Elliott “is an outstanding recruiter who has been responsible for recruiting, signing and developing scholar-athletes while competing for and winning championships,” Williams said. “Coach Elliott understands and embraces this amazing opportunity to do something really special at the University of Virginia.”
The Cavaliers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record and will play in the inaugural Fenway Bowl at historic Fenway Park in Boston on Dec. 29 against SMU. The game will be Mendenhall’s farewell and perhaps also the final one for record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
The junior became the program’s single-season leader in total offense and passing yards and has not revealed publicly whether he plans to come back or enter the NFL draft. Armstrong submitted paperwork to the NFL, according to Mendenhall, and is awaiting word regarding his potential draft status before determining his future.
Elliott, meanwhile, inherits an offense that finished the regular season first in the ACC in total yards (514.4) and passing yards (392.6) and fourth in scoring (34.6). Most of the Cavaliers’ skill players are eligible to be back next year, including wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who set the program’s single-season record for receiving yards as a sophomore.
There remains much to fix on the other side of the ball, however. Virginia was last in the ACC in run defense (225.8), second to last in total defense (466) and third to last in scoring defense (31.8).
The Cavaliers surrendered 320 rushing yards during a 29-24 loss to Virginia Tech in the regular season finale at Scott Stadium on Nov. 27. They also permitted 392 rushing yards to North Carolina in a 59-39 loss and 385 to Brigham Young in a 66-49 loss.
Virginia has yielded 15 plays of at least 50 yards, by far the most this season in major college football. The Hokies managed three plays of at least that length, including a 71-yard run by quarterback Braxton Burmeister, in their victory over Virginia to retain the Commonwealth Cup.
Elliott becomes the first head coach in decades at Virginia with an offensive background.
Mendenhall was the defensive coordinator at BYU before he took over as the coach from 2005 to 2015. He was named the coach at Virginia in December 2015.
Mike London, the Cavaliers’ coach before Mendenhall, was the defensive coordinator at Virginia in 2006 and 2007, and Al Groh, the Cavaliers’ coach from 2001 to 2009, spent the vast majority of his career, both in the NFL and college, working with defenses.
The Cavaliers had been targeting Anthony Poindexter, the defensive coordinator at Penn State, as their next coach before the former standout safety at Virginia elected to remain in State College, Pa.
Elliott is the second Clemson coordinator to leave for a head coaching position. Last week Brent Venables, the Tigers’ former longtime defensive coordinator, was named the coach at Oklahoma following the surprise departure of Lincoln Riley to Southern Cal.
“We aspire to elevate U-Va. football in a manner that’s consistent with the university’s core mission and purpose,” Williams said. “I am thrilled for the young men in our football program.”