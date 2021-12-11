The Midshipmen sprinted to the outskirts of the field and jumped into the crowd to celebrate with their classmates, who sang “Let’s go to the bus!” in unison. Senior Michael Salisbury tackled a teammate before the pair wrestled on the ground in glee.
“It's everything that we worked for throughout the whole season,” Lavatai said. “The motto of the whole year is beat them. I think just all the emotions of all the work we put in together, all the blood, sweat and tears we put in just came out at the last snap. So it was a great moment.”
The game essentially came down to a handful of plays that Navy (4-8) made to save the day. Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Lavatai bullied his way to an eight-yard touchdown on a draw on which he was hit by two players at the 3-yard line and continued to push — and get pulled by fullback James Harris — across the goal line.
Chance Warren took a reverse 26 yards on fourth and four to set up Lavatai’s second touchdown of the day to give the Mids a 14-13 lead.
The most pivotal moment came early in the fourth quarter in what ended with a 42-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-13. Navy set up to punt after going three and out when long snapper Ethan Nguyen called a fake and snapped it to linebacker Diego Fagot, who ran for four yards and the first down. Fagot was actually calling out a protection for the punt, and Nguyen just snapped it to him. The ball almost hit Fagot in the face.
“Sometimes it’s good to be lucky,” Mids Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “A little miscommunication there, but players got to make plays. I didn’t know we were going to do it either.
“Thank goodness it worked.”
Fagot added: “As a linebacker, you kind of already have tunnel vision. I wasn’t really expecting it. So when I caught it, I just started running straight.”
Navy started the season with three straight losses and dropped six of the first seven games.. Offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper was fired by Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk after a loss to Air Force before being brought back as quarterbacks coach. The three service academies split the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1993.
On Saturday, the Mids’ defense held the Black Knights (8-4) to just 232 total yards, including 124 on the ground. Army looked like it had abandoned its version of the triple option early in the game and replaced it with the Air Raid. In a rivalry known for bruising rushing attacks, the Black Knights dropped back to pass on the second snap of the day. They scored two plays later when quarterback Christian Anderson faked a fullback dive, pulled the ball back and followed a blocker to the left to go untouched for a 56-yard touchdown.
Army went back to the air on the first two snaps of its second possession and used a 12-yard completion on third and nine to move into the red zone. But the Black Knights would settle for a 31-yard field goal, and they managed just 91 yards after their opening two drives.
“We were going to come out swinging,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve been hearing a lot of stuff that the tables have turned and that they’re on top. We’ve never felt that. I just never felt that way.”
