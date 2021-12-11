The most pivotal moment came early in the fourth quarter in what ended with a 42-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-13. Navy set up to punt after going three and out when long snapper Ethan Nguyen called a fake and snapped it to linebacker Diego Fagot, who ran for four yards and the first down. Fagot was actually calling out a protection for the punt, and Nguyen just snapped it to him. The ball almost hit Fagot in the face.