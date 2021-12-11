Army came into Saturday’s game 8-3, with a bowl bid locked up and the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy already retained because it had beaten Air Force and Navy had lost to the Falcons.
Navy was 3-8, a markedly different record. But the Midshipmen were playing their 11th game against a bowl team. Army had played eight bowl teams, but no one like Cincinnati, Notre Dame or Houston— a combined 35-3.
As it turned out, Niumatalolo’s gut was right. After Army had gone ahead by a touchdown on the fourth play of the game, the Mids dominated for most of the annual long day’s journey into night. Army never found the end zone again and the Mids stopped them twice late to win, 17-13.
Sometimes, 4-8 can feel better than 8-4. A lot better.
How big was the win for Navy? All one had to do was look at Niumatalolo when the clock went to all zeroes. The usually stoic coach was sprinting to midfield, arms in the air, shaking his fist in celebration. He hugged his players; he hugged everyone in sight. And then, as the Army alma mater began, he became himself again.
“Everybody be quiet,” he scolded some of his players who had not yet come to attention.
When the last notes of “Navy Blue-and-Gold,” died out a few minutes later, he stood stock still for a moment, drinking it all in, completely soaked in sweat, clearly drained.
Was this his best win in 14 seasons as Navy’s coach?
“We’ve had a lot of good ones over the years,” he said. “But, yes, this one was the best.”
There were a lot of reasons why he would think that. The season could not possibly have started more disastrously: a 49-7 loss to Marshall and a 23-3 loss to Air Force in which the Mids produced 68 yards of total offense.
Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk was so upset after that game that he fired longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper in the locker room. A day later, after a long sitdown with Niumatalolo, he relented and allowed Jasper to continue as quarterbacks coach.
Nonetheless, it was a demoralizing start to what had promised to be a difficult season even if everything went right.
But the Mids didn’t quit — that’s simply not in their DNA. They had a chance to beat Houston and then came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat Central Florida. There was a close loss to Cincinnati and, finally, in November a heartbreaking loss to East Carolina and a win over Temple.
“I feel like I’m seeing Navy out there again,” Niumatalolo said after the East Carolina game. “We’re running the ball, taking time off the clock and not making mistakes.”
In the East Carolina game, freshman Maquel Haywood returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. That was impressive. More impressive: Haywood was one of eight freshmen on the field at the time.
The young offensive line, which didn’t look like it could pass block Annapolis High School in September, got better. And, most importantly, sophomore quarterback Ty Lavatai, who hadn’t taken a snap last year, got better and better as the weather got colder.
Which is why Niumatalolo believed his team could beat Army, even though the numbers said Army was likely to win for the fifth time in six years.
It was former Army Coach Bob Sutton who told his players years ago that, “the most desperate team wins the Army-Navy game.” There was no doubt Saturday which was the more desperate — or daring — team.
Navy converted two crucial fourth downs in the game — one on fourth and four from the Army 28 on the opening drive of the third quarter when senior wingback Chance Warren took a pitch on a reverse and picked up 26 yards. On the next play, Lavatai scored to give Navy a 14-13 lead. Army never scored or seriously threatened again.
Navy’s second fourth down conversion came on a fake punt. Navy had fourth and one on its own 34, and Niumatalolo sent out the punt team, apparently convinced he could rely on his defense. Except long snapper Ethan Nguyen — another freshman — saw something in the Army defense that caused him to snap the ball to up-man Diego Fagot, Navy’s superb linebacker.
Fagot had just called a protection and didn’t expect the ball. But he corralled it and picked up four yards for the first down on the first and last carry of his college career.
From there, the Mids ran 10 more plays before Bijan Nichols kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 17-13.
Army finally creased Navy territory again on its final offensive play, when quarterback Christian Anderson came up inches short on fourth down at the Navy 48 with 1:31 remaining. Three kneel downs later, the hysteria and the hugging began.
The most emotional moment came in the Navy locker room, when eight members of former Navy football player Brian Bourgeois’s family were ushered inside. Bourgeois was a 20-year Navy SEAL who died Monday after a training accident. The family was cheered, and Bourgeois’s widow, Megan, spoke briefly to the team. The tears of joy changed to tears of sadness almost instantly.
There was no joy on the Army side Saturday.
Coach Jeff Monken has a done a remarkable job in his eight seasons at the school. But while Niumatalolo seemed to push every right button, Monken made several questionable decisions, most notably late in the second quarter when he yanked Anderson after he had completed a 23-yard pass to Tyrell Robinson to set up the Black Knights on the Navy 15. On came backup Tyhier Tyler, a solid runner, but a runner only. Tyler never passed and rarely even pitches, He ran the ball three straight times and netted zero yards. Cole Talley came on to kick a field goal, but the psychological difference between going into the locker down 13-7 instead of 17-7 was huge.
Late in the game, after the field goal by Nichols, with the ball at the Army 49, Monken punted on fourth and eight, clearly having little confidence in his offense. By the time Army got the ball back the clock was at 2:36 and the Black Knights were out of timeouts.
This was the way an Army-Navy game should be played. Only at Army-Navy can you see the two school presidents doing pushups after their team scores: Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the Navy superintendent, did 17 in the fourth quarter. His counterpart, Army General Darryl Williams, only got to do 13.
“The more desperate team wins,” Williams, a former Army football player, said as he congratulated Navy’s players after the alma maters. “They were a little more desperate than us today. They deserved to win.”
