Friday’s auction, held at TD Garden in Boston, included 429 lots of memorabilia. The 18 most valuable items were sold for over $5.3 million; the most notable items sold included a jersey worn in Russell’s final game that sold for $1.1 million, as well as his first championship ring ($705,000) and last championship ring ($558,125). His 1956 Olympic gold medal was sold for $587,500 and his five MVP awards brought in more than $1.3 million combined.
“In Bill’s case, [the value came from] obviously being as decorated as he was during his career and his life in general,” said Dave Hunt, the owner of Hunt Auctions. “Whether it be most valuable player awards or championship rings, or the game-worn jersey from the NBA Finals, it just provided a very, very wide and almost unprecedented group of high-level quality, elite basketball items.”
Some of the money generated from the auction will go to Mentor and the Boston Celtics United for Social Justice. The former organization, co-founded by Russell, connects young people with mentors who guide them as they progress in life, while the latter program fights racial injustice and social inequities in the greater Boston area with the help of the Celtics.
The auction garnered attention from a few other basketball greats. On Tuesday’s episode of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley both said they were interested in buying from the auction. In fact, O’Neal felt confident he’d get Russell’s championship rings.
“I’d like to take some of that stuff off their hands,” O’Neal said on the show. “To be able to have all 11 of those rings, nobody’s outbidding me on that one.”
Hunt wouldn’t reveal whether O’Neal won the items; for the sake of privacy, Hunt and his company never comment on buyers unless they wish to make themselves public. But Hunt did say that the crew’s comments were a reflection of the respect they had for Russell’s role in making their own careers possible.
A two-time NCAA champion and an Olympic gold medalist before his professional career began, Russell is one of the most accomplished basketball players in history. He won 11 championships in the NBA, including two as a player-coach, in 1968 and 1969. He was selected to 12 all-star games and won five MVP awards.
Russell’s impact was felt off the court as well, where he was a prominent voice during the civil rights movement. In addition to the basketball items, the auction included a number of mementos from that work, including a signed letter from Jackie Robinson.
Hunt said he could tell the impact of Friday’s auction by hearing the reactions from buyers.
“There were a number of people, not just one, that were on the phone bidding and started crying when they won items, like legitimately just emotionally overwhelmed,” Hunt said. “And that’s really why we do this. It really is. I mean, yes, some of these pieces are worth a lot of money. It is a business. But it’s really very heartening to see that happen.”
Russell attended the event and greeted people in the morning, but did not stay for the entirety of the auction. The event fittingly was held in Boston; Hunt said holding it there was the only way to proceed.
“Having those things sort of come home, if you will, to Boston and be on display here for fans to see them,” Hunt said. “Even if they weren’t gonna bid, that was something that was really important to us and I know Bill as well.”