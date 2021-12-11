Well, Young threw passes to convert a third and 10 from that 3, a fourth and seven from the Auburn 42-yard line and a third and 10 from the Auburn 28, that last one a pass to Ja’Corey Brooks just beyond the right pylon to tie the score. Alabama won in four overtimes, and then the SEC championship game the next Saturday cemented Young. With his precision and his thinking and, on occasion, his legs, he subjected a defense of the ages, that of Georgia, to a treatment so unaccustomed as to count as shocking. He completed 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards and led Alabama to 536 total yards against a team that never had allowed more than 387 and on eight occasions had allowed fewer than 300. Young showed no trepidation about any of it.