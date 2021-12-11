And by hailing from Pasadena, Young became the 15th native Californian to win college football’s most obsessed-over award, the most of any state, and he emblematized a crucial trend of this era: young players’ willingness to travel thousands of miles to college, especially if it can help usher them to the NFL.
Young finished ahead of fellow quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) as well as Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, who became the first defensive player to finish in the top four since Chase Young of Ohio State (fourth) in 2019, while hailing from a school that snared the only Heisman Trophy for a player predominantly on defense (cornerback Charles Woodson, 1997). Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, arguably the best player in college football with his gaping national lead in tackles for losses — 31.5 to 22 over the second-place tackler — and his slight national lead in sacks, with 15.5, finished fifth in another edition of a vote long tilted unimaginatively toward offensive stats.
Young’s win capped a strange Heisman season in which forecasters often had trouble coming up with a clear winner. While he began the season as a third favorite — at 9-1 according to CBS Sports in August — the fellow quarterbacks around him toppled from the grid. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels never menaced in the race. Two of those quarterbacks, Rattler and Daniels, wound up second-string on their own teams. One, Rattler, already has announced his intentions to transfer.
In fact, even as Young did place fifth in passer rating (175.53), sixth in passing yards per game (332.5) and sixth in yards per attempt (9.4); have a dreamy touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio of 43-to-4; and earn a cascade of compliments from Alabama Coach Nick Saban for good decisions, he seemed doomed in the ballots just one game, four overtime periods and 95 seconds ago. At the 1:35 mark of the fourth quarter at Auburn on Nov. 27, Alabama trailed 10-3, a score so puny that voters seemed to need to rummage around for someone else to anoint. Worse, the Crimson Tide started off in the hinterlands of their own 3-yard line.
Well, Young threw passes to convert a third and 10 from that 3, a fourth and seven from the Auburn 42-yard line and a third and 10 from the Auburn 28, that last one a pass to Ja’Corey Brooks just beyond the right pylon to tie the score. Alabama won in four overtimes, and then the SEC championship game the next Saturday cemented Young. With his precision and his thinking and, on occasion, his legs, he subjected a defense of the ages, that of Georgia, to a treatment so unaccustomed as to count as shocking. He completed 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards and led Alabama to 536 total yards against a team that never had allowed more than 387 and on eight occasions had allowed fewer than 300. Young showed no trepidation about any of it.
That game placed Young squarely as envisioned back in 2019 when he signed that Sept. 22 to become Saban’s highest-ranked recruit, after he had spent more than a year committed to Southern California. Some recruiting analysts placed him as the No. 1 player overall, and Rivals placed him No. 2, just behind defensive tackle Bryan Bresee from Damascus, Md., who went to Clemson. Young ranked No. 1 among dual-threat quarterbacks and among quarterbacks overall, just ahead of pro-style fellow Californian Uiagalelei in that latter category..
Young followed two running backs (Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry) and a wide receiver (DeVonta Smith) as Alabama’s Heisman winner. He’s the 18th quarterback to win this century in 22 presentations.
He and Anderson gave Alabama its 10th and 11th top-five finishers in the decorated Saban era, the four winners plus running back Trent Richardson (third, 2011), quarterback A.J. McCarron (second, 2013), wide receiver Amari Cooper (third, 2014), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (second, 2018), quarterback Mac Jones (third, 2020), running back Najee Harris (fifth, 2020) and Anderson. Before Ingram’s win in 2009 loosed this barrage, the highest finish by an Alabama player in Heisman voting had been wide receiver and kick returner David Palmer, who finished third in 1993 behind Charlie Ward of Florida State and Heath Shuler of Tennessee.