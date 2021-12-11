The Hoyas (5-4) collected their most meaningful triumph so far this season thanks also to buckling down defensively in the second half, limiting Syracuse (5-5) to 36.1 percent shooting, including 3 for 14 (21.4 percent) on three-pointers, and going 6 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch.
“It’s great to beat Syracuse,” said Coach Patrick Ewing, who starred as a player at Georgetown and participated in many memorable games against the Orange and Coach Jim Boeheim during the heyday of the Big East in the 1980s. “Coach Boeheim and I have been nemeses for a lot of years.”
Ewing made a tactical decision in the second half that paid off handsomely, going with a smaller, quicker lineup to counter the Orange’s vaunted zone defense. Instead of a post player handling the ball in the middle the zone, the Hoyas used a rotation of guards and forwards, leading to 56 percent shooting after halftime.
Guard Donald Carey scored 18 points and went 4 of 7 from behind the arc and 6 of 6 at the free throw line. Rice added 15 points, going 5 of 15 on three-pointers one game after setting the program record with 10 three-pointers in a 100-71 win against Maryland Baltimore County.
Georgetown attempted 10 more free throws than the Orange and owned a 38-31 advantage in rebounding, overcoming a 42-26 deficit on points in the paint and 11 turnovers, including seven in the second half.
Buddy Boeheim scored a team-high 17 points for the Orange, which closed the first half on a 13-6 run for a 44-34 lead at the break. Joe Girard III had 15 points, and Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider each scored a dozen in the latest installment of a series that dates from 1930.
“In the first half I had my chances, but I missed them,” Mohammed said. “I was kind of mad at myself. Coming into the second half, my guys, they told me the middle was going to be open, and you’ve just got to make a play, so when I came in the second half, I was looking to make sure I converted every possession.”
Here’s what else to know about Georgetown’s win:
Hoyas stifle Girard in second half
Syracuse’s third leading scorer and top three-point shooter did not collect his first points of the second half until 10 seconds remained, thanks in large part to the on-ball defense of Dante Harris. The Hoyas’ starting point guard never allowed Girard much space by going under screens and staying attached throughout the second half.
The move to a smaller lineup also prevented Girard from taking advantage of catch-and-shoot opportunities in the pick and roll, leaving a 53.6 percent three-point shooter entering the weekend with virtually no clean looks in the second half after he went 4 for 6 from the field over the first 20 minutes.
Harris left the game briefly in the second half after tweaking his ankle during a hard fall along the baseline. He had to be helped off the court while limping noticeably and went back to the locker room for further examination from Georgetown’s athletic training staff.
Harris reentered the game four minutes later to an ovation from the announced crowd of 13,598, by far the largest for a Hoyas home game this season, and finished with seven points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Tyler Beard filled in admirably for Harris, playing 11 minutes overall, his most this season against a high major opponent. The freshman had four assists and two rebounds while also shadowing Girard.
Thompson Jr. honored
The legendary Hoyas coach had the arena floor officially dedicated in his honor shortly before tip-off, with his name painted in blue in front of the scorer’s table. Last season John Thompson Jr. Court was named for the program architect following his passing in August, but family, friends and fans got to be part of the ceremony this time.
Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim watched the proceedings standing in front of his bench, smiling as video footage of Thompson aired on the arena scoreboard above.
Thompson and Boeheim were contentious rivals as they each helped shape the first incarnation of the Big East into one of the premier college basketball conferences in the country, culminating in three teams from the Big East reaching the Final Four in 1985.
Georgetown’s athletic department also received the inaugural John Thompson Jr. Award during a halftime presentation that included Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. The award is to be presented annually to the Big East athletic department that best represents the ideals of Thompson.
“John is the Georgetown program,” Boeheim said. “His leadership and coaching ability were at the highest level. We have a great rivalry, and he was a big part of it. The greatest games I’ve been a part of are Georgetown-Syracuse.”