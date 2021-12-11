They responded with an 80th-minute header by Zach Riviere but fell to No. 2 Washington, 2-1.
In their first appearance in the Final Four, the Huskies (18-1-2) advanced to Sunday’s championship game against eighth-seeded Clemson, which defeated No. 4 Notre Dame in a penalty kick shootout, 5-3, following a 1-1 draw.
Washington scored on an accidental goal (credited to Lucas Meek) and a gem (by Charlie Ostrem) in extending its unbeaten streak to eight (6-0-2).
The Hoyas, who won the 2019 title at this same venue, finished 18-3-1.
The meeting reunited Georgetown Coach Brian Wiese and Washington Coach Jamie Clark, who have known each other since they were teens. Wiese played at Dartmouth for Clark’s father, Bobby; Jamie, who is three years younger than Wiese, was a ballboy and friend of the players.
Wiese was a Stanford assistant under Bobby Clark when Jamie Clark was a Cardinal player in 1997-98.
Both arrived with high-powered squads: The Huskies had been blanked once, the Hoyas twice. Each had recorded three goals eight times apiece.
This promised to be a high-flying affair, just like Georgetown’s previous College Cup appearances: 4-4 (and shootout victory) with Maryland in the 2012 semifinals and 3-3 (and shootout victory) over Virginia in the 2019 final.
The first half, however, failed to produce fireworks. Georgetown was comfortable building possession out of the back but lacked menace in the final third. Combinations with proven success unlocking defenses were out of sync.
The only genuine threat came in the 35th minute, when Riviere, blazing into the penalty area, chested down a long ball and steered a low shot past charging goalkeeper Sam Fowler but wide of the far post.
The tempo was clearly not to Washington’s liking, and when the Huskies did seem to gather traction, Georgetown’s unflustered defense intervened. Dylan Teves, a 12-goal scorer who posted back-to-back hat tricks early in the tournament, was kept quiet.
Immediately after intermission, the Huskies created pressure — a prelude to a two-goal uprising.
In the 54th minute, Meek swung a cross targeting Gio Miglietti making a run deep in the box. Georgetown’s Kenny Nielsen attempted a flying clearance, an effort that froze goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis.
Nielsen made little or no contact, and Nikopolidis looked on helplessly as the ball sailed into the far corner of the net.
There was nothing fluky about the second goal; it was pure artistry.
Ostrem, Washington’s assists leader, pulled the ball into a pocket of space beyond the top of the box and curled a 25-yard shot beyond the soaring Nikopolidis’s reach and into the top right corner for his second goal of the year.
It had been two months since the Hoyas faced their only multi-goal deficit. They had conceded more than one goal twice this season.
Georgetown’s urgency and pressure grew. In the 70th minute, Marlon Tabora tested Fowler with a rising blast.
The Hoyas finally broke through with about 10 minutes left when Nielsen served a wonderful long ball to the back side. A sprawling Fowler got a hand on Riviere’s angled header but couldn’t keep it out of the net. It was Riviere’s fifth goal of the year.
Georgetown’s desperation brought frantic opportunities in the dying moments, and after Chris Hegardt’s long free kick into the penalty area with eight seconds left, Riviere fired a 10-yard bid over the crossbar.
In the first game, Raleigh native George Marks made two remarkable saves in extra time and stopped one shootout attempt as Clemson (15-5-2) edged Notre Dame (14-5-5) and advanced to its first final since 2015.
In a match full of great scoring opportunities and terrific saves, Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador put Clemson ahead in the 11th minute with a rasping drive from 27 yards that caromed in off the crossbar.
Ten minutes later, Notre Dame’s Dawson McCartney hit the right post, the second time the Fighting Irish had struck the frame. On the rebound, Clemson’s Ousmane Sylla tripped Bryce Boneau, resulting in Jack Lynn’s penalty kick.
Early in extra time, Marks thwarted Lynn’s close-in header and made a kick save in a one-on-one situation with Kyle Genenbacher.
In the shootout, Marks stopped Philip Quinton’s bid in the fourth round and Justin Malou clinched the victory by completing Clemson’s perfect set. The Tigers are seeking their first title since 1987,
Notes: Georgetown senior midfielder Sean Zawadzki was named a first-team all-American, while Dante Polvara, a junior attacker, made the second team, and junior defender Will Sands is on the third team. ...
Zawadzki and Polvara are among 15 semifinalists for the Hermann Trophy, college soccer’s top individual award. Three finalists will be named Wednesday, and the winner will be announced Jan. 7. ...
The College Cup will return to Cary next year and move to Louisville in 2023 and Sacramento in 2024.