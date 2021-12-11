Strange-Gordon most recently signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the last of four National League stops as he bounced from team to team on minor league deals, never making a major league appearance in 2021. He signed a minor league contract with Pittsburgh in July, sporting a .661 on base slugging percentage in 16 appearances with their Class AAA affiliate in Indianapolis before his release the following month. His last major league appearances came in 2020, when he registered a .200 batting average and .268 on-base percentage in 33 games with the Seattle Mariners.