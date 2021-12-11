And just how thin have the margins of victory been? Look at the Ravens-Steelers game last week, when Baltimore lost to Pittsburgh by one because a two-point conversion pass was just beyond Mark Andrews’s fingertips with 12 seconds left. The loss meant the Ravens ceded control of the top seed to New England, and the Steelers, despite a 6-5-1 record, are still very much alive in the playoff picture.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Byes: Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots
Cowboys (8-4) at Washington Football Team (6-6), 1 p.m., Fox
Jaguars (2-10) at Titans (8-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Seahawks (4-8) at Texans (2-10), 1 p.m., Fox
Raiders (6-6) at Chiefs (8-4), 1 p.m., CBS
Saints (5-7) at Jets (3-9), 1 p.m., CBS
Falcons (5-7) at Panthers (5-7), 1 p.m., Fox
Ravens (8-4) at Browns (6-6), 1 p.m., CBS
Giants (4-8) at Chargers (7-5), 4:05 p.m., Fox
Lions (1-10-1) at Broncos (6-6), 4:05 p.m., Fox
49ers (6-6) at Bengals (7-5), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Bills (7-5) at Buccaneers (9-3), 4:25 p.m., CBS
Bears (4-8) at Packers (9-3), 8:20 p.m., NBC
1 p.m. games
Raiders at Chiefs: The Kansas City defense stifled Denver on Sunday night and continued to put early-season questions about it to rest in the Chiefs’ fifth straight win. Questions remain, however, about the Kansas City offense, with Patrick Mahomes having gone consecutive games without a passing touchdown for the first time in his career. Mahomes has also matched a career high with 12 interceptions, even if Pro Football Focus research shows that five of those picks have come on dropped passes. Among the AFC’s divisional front-runners, the 8-4 Chiefs are in a three-way tie with Baltimore and Tennessee, just behind 9-4 New England. The Raiders came up short last week against Washington, losing on a field goal with less than a minute left, but they are still only two games back of the Chiefs in the AFC West.
Cowboys at Washington Football Team: For the second straight week, Washington won by a 17-15 score. Which is odd. But, hey, the team has won four in a row at the expense of Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Russell Wilson and Derek Carr, is in the mix for the NFC’s second wild-card spot and has a schedule that features games against only NFC East opponents from now on. Washington will face Dallas twice over that stretch — offering it a chance to upend a division in which the Cowboys enjoy a two-game lead. The Cowboys have feasted on NFC competition, going 6-1 in conference play.
Ravens at Browns: One reason Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh went for two points to win rather than an extra point to bring overtime against the Steelers was that his secondary was depleted. What were the Ravens to do with so many injuries, the latest of which was to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is out for the rest of the season? On offense, there’s only so much Lamar Jackson can do to compensate for a rather undisciplined approach that won’t fly with games against Green Bay, Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh after this week. In a scheduling oddity, the Browns are facing the Ravens for the second consecutive game, sandwiched around their bye week. The Ravens were 16-10 winners Nov. 28 despite Jackson throwing four interceptions. The good news for the 6-6 Browns? The AFC North is one of two divisions (along with the AFC West) in which every team has at least a .500 record, which means every team still has a shot at winning it.
Late afternoon games
Bills at Buccaneers: Brady has a league-leading 34 touchdown passes after throwing four against Atlanta last week in a performance that gave him six games with four or more touchdown passes in the same season for the first time. He threw two to Rob Gronkowski, with whom he has connected for 90 regular season touchdowns (only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, with 112, combined for more). Tampa Bay’s offense has the second-most passing plays of 20 or more yards, while the Buffalo defense has given up the fewest (20). After a 4-1 start, the Bills have gone 3-4, with the latest loss coming in a Buffalo wind tunnel Monday night. The Bills could not stop the Patriots, who ran for 222 yards on 46 attempts and moved into the top spot in the AFC playoff race after attempting only three passes. Now the Bills face Brady, who was 32-3 against them (with 68 touchdowns and 21 interceptions) when he played for New England.
49ers at Bengals: San Francisco looked poised for a run by winning three games in a row, then absorbed a bad loss to Seattle last week when Jimmy Garoppolo’s fourth-down pass in the final seconds was tipped and fell incomplete. Cincinnati is in much the same boat after it resembled the bad old Bengals in a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but, again, the AFC North race remains wide open. Can Cincinnati overcome minor ailments to quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Joe Mixon as well as its maddening inconsistency to win the division?
Giants at Chargers: This is no time for Los Angeles to stumble. The Chargers are only a game back of Kansas City in the AFC West and have a home game coming up Thursday against the Chiefs, but they can’t afford to look too far ahead.
Sunday night
Bears at Packers: A week after losing to a Cardinals team that has the NFL’s best record at 10-2, Chicago must play a Green Bay team that beat Arizona and is one of the two teams, along with Tampa Bay, sitting just behind the Cardinals at 9-3. The Bears were torched by Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray, who returned from injury to throw two touchdown passes and run for two more scores. That performance probably is an omen of what Aaron Rodgers might accomplish here for the Packers, depending on how well his busted pinkie toe responded to treatment during the team’s bye week. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared to play after missing the past two games with cracked ribs.