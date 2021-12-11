Ravens at Browns: One reason Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh went for two points to win rather than an extra point to bring overtime against the Steelers was that his secondary was depleted. What were the Ravens to do with so many injuries, the latest of which was to cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is out for the rest of the season? On offense, there’s only so much Lamar Jackson can do to compensate for a rather undisciplined approach that won’t fly with games against Green Bay, Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh after this week. In a scheduling oddity, the Browns are facing the Ravens for the second consecutive game, sandwiched around their bye week. The Ravens were 16-10 winners Nov. 28 despite Jackson throwing four interceptions. The good news for the 6-6 Browns? The AFC North is one of two divisions (along with the AFC West) in which every team has at least a .500 record, which means every team still has a shot at winning it.