Yet under the stands, in a weight room just off the home locker room, Nicklas Backstrom merely caught glimpses on TV.
“It’s a little different,” he said. “But …”
And he paused. There are no “buts.”
“Obviously, it sucks,” he said.
The Capitals have played 27 games, a third of their season. Backstrom has not taken a shift, the victim of a nagging hip injury. While his teammates skate and compete, he is most frequently under the stands working out with Mark Nemish, the team’s longtime strength coach. The Caps score goals. Backstrom lifts weights.
He is 34. His entire adult life, he has been a hockey player. This is supposed to be the 15th season of his NHL career. This is supposed to be when he’s lifting Alex Ovechkin toward the top of the league’s all-time goals list. There is a physical toll to playing a game as fast and as hard-hitting as hockey. But there’s a mental toll to having your profession, your passion, replaced by midgame weightlifting sessions when the team is home, couch time to catch the boys on TV when they’re on the road.
The weight room, in the middle of a home game against the Penguins? It’s where he needs to be. It’s not where he wants to be.
“It’s obviously tough, but this is the decision me and the staff made right after the season last year,” Backstrom said Friday after the Caps’ morning skate at their training facility in Arlington. “It’s been a roller-coaster, up and down, emotional. It’s not easy to sit out. At some points, you’re like, you just want to be back out there with the boys.
“But I made a decision early, and I was committed to it.”
The decision was this: The hip had hampered him enough going back to last year that there was no point grinding through and being something less than his normal self. But the trade-off was to know he would miss not a few games but a chunk. Only once in his career had Backstrom missed more than eight games in a season. Seven times he played every time the Caps laced them up. Patience, it can be hard.
“Because of what went on and what he’s dealing with, there was a plan in place, and we’re trying to follow that plan,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “He was our leading scorer last year. We’re trying to give Nick the best chance, as opposed to saying: ‘Okay, this is the quick-fix plan. It may not be the best long-term plan.’ ”
That the Capitals have spent as much time atop the Metropolitan Division as they have without a single Backstrom assist — falling out of first only because of their 4-2 loss to the Penguins and a victory by the New York Rangers over Buffalo on Friday — is a testament to the depth and young base of talent the organization has built. But there is no long-term plan for success that doesn’t include the franchise’s all-time leader in assists.
So as his teammates play in front of crowds who are discovering new things about youngsters Connor McMichael and Aliaksei Protas on a nightly basis, Backstrom has had to figure out a way to thrive in monotony and isolation. When the team was on the West Coast, he went to bed before the end of their late games because he had 8 a.m. skating sessions back home. When the team is at home, he’s now skating at practice and was recently cleared for contact.
“Just out here dominating,” veteran winger T.J. Oshie said, “like he always does.”
But a step removed. A protracted injury not only removes the hockey from a hockey player’s life. It removes all the elements that surround the game — practices, flights, meals, jokes — as well.
“It’s been your life,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said. “You miss being on the road trips, being with the guys, practicing. That’s a big part of your life, being in the room. Coming in and joking around. Have some pressure. Play some games. Enjoy the wins. Go through the losing together.”
To that end, Backstrom has tried to not to be absent even if he’s not in the lineup. “I love the locker room,” he said, and that makes sense because the Capitals have a locker room culture he helped create.
“You want to get in the locker room, make sure there’s a good vibe,” Backstrom said, “make sure you pat guys on the back, especially the younger guys.”
That allows him to matter — to be present — even if he can’t yet play.
“He’s been instilling a lot of the qualities in our room that carried us through the last 10 years,” forward Tom Wilson said. “Just because he’s not around right now doesn’t mean that the way he’s carried himself and shown every guy in there the right way — that helped carry us through a tough month.”
In enduring that month of November and carrying some momentum into December, the Capitals have established themselves as legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference — again. But for the Capitals to be their best selves, they need Backstrom as his best self.
“It’s been tough, but at the same time, I’ve been really committed and knowing what the game plan was going to be the whole time,” Backstrom said. “That’s what you’ve got to tell yourself: ‘Keep doing the right things. You’ll get better.’”
He is getting better. But with an injury that is measured not in days but in months, there is a natural question that follows: At 34 and with a hip that has hampered him, can he be the version of Nicklas Backstrom that Capitals fans know and expect?
“I wouldn’t see it any other way,” Backstrom said. “I think the highest expectations I have are the expectations I have for myself. Obviously, I don’t want to go out there and not be myself. It’s probably going to take me a couple games to find the timing. But at the same time, when I’m back, I want to go 100 percent and make sure I help the team.”
For 14 years, that’s what Nicklas Backstrom has done: help the team. As he lifts weights in the middle of the Caps’ games, that’s the goal again. When? No one’s quite sure. Patience.
“I can’t wait to be back out there,” he said.