Kerr, who won the 1986 FIBA World Championship as a player, served as an assistant to Popovich during the 2019 World Cup and this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, where Team USA defeated France to win its fourth consecutive gold medal. His staff will reportedly include Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams, Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga Coach Mark Few.
The decision coincides with a changing of the guard within USA Basketball, which appointed Grant Hill to replace Jerry Colangelo as managing director of the men’s national team after the Tokyo Olympics. It announced Minnesota Lynx Coach/General Manager Cheryl Reeve as the next head coach of the women’s national team on Wednesday.
Hill, a former Phoenix Suns player, joined the team in 2007, the same year Kerr became its general manager. Seven years later, Kerr, 56, assumed his first head coaching job with the Warriors and began a run of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances and three titles, the last of which came in 2018. The Warriors won 73 games in his second season, breaking the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ record for most wins in a regular season.
Kerr declined to comment to reporters Friday after the Warriors concluded practice ahead of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but Warriors star Draymond Green, a member of the last two Olympic teams, reportedly shouted “Steve Kerr for president! And USA coach,” as reporters spoke to teammate Stephen Curry.
Curry, who has never represented the United States on the Olympic stage, told reporters that Kerr said he never imagined the Warriors would achieve the success they have had when he began coaching the team in 2014, and that that success could help him become the next coach of Team USA.
“I know it will probably flex a different muscle for him,” Curry said. “You’ve got to go recruit some guys, you’ve got to be the morale booster, you’ve got to put in a system. But it’s about the culture that you create around that team because you’re not together all the time. And how quickly can you guys jell. So that will be fun to watch.”