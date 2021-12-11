“We shot ourselves in the foot, just turning the puck over and things we have to clean up a little bit, but a really good response in the third period,” Laviolette said.
T.J. Oshie had the five-hole shootout game-winner after overtime couldn’t produce a winner. Washington (17-5-6) won the shootout, 2-1, with Daniel Sprong getting the other tally.
The victory was a confidence booster for Washington, which trailed 2-1 entering the third before Martin Fehervary tied the game 5:41 into the period off a feed from Alex Ovechkin. It was Ovechkin’s fifth assist in the past three games and Fehervary’s third goal of the season.
“It is nice for Marty,” Laviolette said. “He does a lot of work on the ice, and there is not a lot of offense that comes along with it. Some guys score all the time, and it’s a bit more common, but it’s nice to see him get rewarded with a big goal like that.”
Conor Sheary nearly had a spectacular game-winner with six minutes left in regulation. While falling down and moving away from the net, he shot on his backhand and got the puck on frame, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped it. Luukkonen finished with 40 saves.
Will Butcher’s goal for Buffalo (8-15-4) early in the second period gave the Sabres their advantage. Washington appeared to be fading after it couldn’t convert during a four-minute power play chance, set up when Oshie was high-sticked by Kyle Okposo late in the second. However, Fehervary’s early third-period tally gave the Capitals their opening.
“We knew we were getting outplayed,” Sheary said. “We weren’t playing our game, we were turning the puck over, leading to their transition and . . . we knew that if we put together a good 20 minutes, we were giving ourselves a really good chance to win.”
Washington’s lineup was more depleted than usual Saturday. Tom Wilson missed his first game of the season with an upper-body injury suffered Friday against Pittsburgh. Nicklas Backstrom is still out but is close to returning from his hip injury after starting the season on long-term injured reserve. Anthony Mantha still has a long-term recovery after his shoulder surgery in early November. Nic Dowd, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Garnet Hathaway are all still in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols.
Washington’s next game is Wednesday night in Chicago.
Lars Eller gave the Capitals a quick 1-0 lead 3:40 into the first period when he scored off a slick pass from Sheary on a two-on-one rush. It was Eller’s third goal in his past six games after he scored only once in his first 12.
Vinnie Hinostroza tied the game at 1 with a breakaway goal with 6:12 left in the first. Buffalo caught the Capitals on a bad line change.
Vitek Vanecek was playing his first game since he started against Chicago on Dec. 2. He finished with 29 saves — and had a lot of help from the posts.
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ win over the Sabres:
Fehervary returns after scary hit
Fehervary’s return to the lineup Saturday was the biggest surprise of the night for Washington. The rookie defenseman did not finish Friday’s game after he suffered an upper-body injury when he was clipped high by Brock McGinn midway through the second period — leaving him facedown on the ice and slow to get up before he left for the locker room.
“It was bad hit, but I felt way better today so I’m happy,” Fehervary said. “. . . It was a big comeback for sure, and the back-to-back games are always hard. We stepped up in the third period, and we played really good and turning up as a win, and so I am really happy.”
On Saturday, Fehervary played normal minutes on the top defensive pair with John Carlson.
The NHL’s department of player safety did not issue any supplemental discipline for McGinn’s hit. The big question DoPS faces when looking at hits to the head is whether the head was the main point of contact. There seemed to be clear head contact on the play, but with no discipline coming from DoPS, it signaled the department believed the head was not the main point of contact and the contact was unavoidable.
Wilson sits out
Wilson did not play after he suffered an upper-body injury in the second period Friday, when he crashed into the net after colliding with Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson.
Laviolette said Wilson’s absence is “hopefully not too long,” but the coach did not provide a firm timetable for the winger’s return. Wilson is listed as day-to-day.
“When a player is not with you on a trip, there is always a bit of a concern,” Laviolette said Saturday afternoon. “Don’t know the extent of it just yet.”
Michael Sgarbossa was in the lineup in his place.
Jensen, Oshie shaken up
Washington nearly lost another defenseman midway through the second period. Nick Jensen took a hard spill into the boards right in front of the Capitals’ bench. He headed straight back into Washington’s locker room before returning to take normal shifts minutes later.
He knocked the puck down with his hand and was reaching for it to try to touch it to avoid a hand pass, then went headfirst into the boards.
Oshie was shaken up after taking Okposo’s high-stick late in the second. He immediately fell to the ice after the stick hit him square in the face. He also went straight to the locker room for repairs and was back taking his normal shifts in the third period.