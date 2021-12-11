Roberts, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, was designated as a close contact to someone who tested positive. Only non-vaccinated individuals can be deemed close contacts in the NFL’s protocols. Depending on his symptoms, Roberts could return in as few as five days with a negative test.
But the two bring Washington to four players on the covid-19 list, with defensive end Montez Sweat and linebacker Khaleke Hudson also placed on it over the past week. The roster moves leave Washington’s defensive line without its top three ends (Smith-Williams, Sweat and Chase Young, who is on IR with an ACL injury) and further deplete an injury-rattled offensive line, just in time to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at FedEx Field.
Smith-Williams started the past four games for Washington after Sweat suffered a fractured jaw, and was later joined on the opposite side by Casey Toohill, who replaced Young after he was injured in Week 10.
The defensive ends available for Washington on Sunday are Toohill, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi, Daniel Wise and William Bradley-King. Toohill is the only one with starting NFL experience, with three games this season.
Bradley-King and defensive back Jeremy Reaves were activated Saturday as covid-19 replacements for Smith-Williams and Roberts, respectively. Bradley-King, Reaves and linebacker De’Jon Harris, who was elevated for the Dallas game, will revert to the practice squad Monday.
To help fill the void on the offensive line and to provide a safety net at kicker, a position that has featured four starters this season, Washington signed center Jon Toth to the active roster and added kicker Lirim Hajrullahu to the practice squad. Toth had been elevated twice already this season, and rules stipulate that for a practice squad player to be called up a third time, he must be signed to the active roster.
Hajrullahu, who tried out for Washington after it released Dustin Hopkins, returned Friday evening to work out for the team. He will serve as Washington’s “quarantine kicker,” similar to the role Taylor Heinicke filled at quarterback a year ago, when he was signed to the practice squad but remained distanced from the others in his positional group in case of a virus outbreak.
Schweitzer suffered an ankle injury while filling in at center in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks and has not played or practiced since. He was the team’s third starting center this season and is now its third offensive linemen on IR, joining center Chase Roullier (fractured fibula) and right tackle Sam Cosmi (hip).
Schweitzer, along with linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring), had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game. Linebacker Jamin Davis and running back J.D. McKissic (both recovering from concussions), hybrid safety Landon Collins (foot) and receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) were listed as questionable.