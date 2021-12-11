For Washington, the challenge couldn’t be clearer: If it wants to be taken seriously, now is the time to make a serious move. Everything in the buildup to this game has amplified that theme, from Coach Ron Rivera’s “all hands on deck” plea to fans to the players’ earnest acknowledgment of the importance of five season-closing games against NFC East rivals to Dallas Coach Mike McCarthy turning smug and declaring, “We’re going to win this game.”
It can be difficult to get coaches and players out of a zombielike state when they’re prepping for games, but no one is muting the significance of this one. Dallas (8-4) wants to provide proof it has emerged from a recent funk in which it lost three of four games before beating the New Orleans Saints last week. Washington (6-6), currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC, can shrink the Cowboys’ NFC East lead to one game with a victory.
Over the past four weeks, Washington has escaped its early-season pit by playing sound, hardy and meticulous football. No frills, just simplicity and textbook execution. From 2-6 to 6-6, this comeback has been refreshing and reassuring. Rivera needed it to get back in front of the never-ending commotion that often overtakes the franchise. But on its own, the stabilization isn’t all that impressive. It’s a baseline achievement. Now comes the expectation to remain steady, finish the job and show the team is capable of more than recovery and atonement.
McCarthy’s comments and minor tiff with Rivera were interesting for reasons other than perceived trash talk and bulletin-board material. To me, McCarthy sounded more like a coach trying to comfort himself than needle the opponent. Now that he’s out of the NFL’s covid protocols, he sounded like he was trying to do something to regain control.
“We know what people think of us,” McCarthy told reporters in Dallas. “We know who we are and where we are. We’re going to win this game. I’m confident about that.”
It may motivate his team. It may backfire. His words alone won’t make the game more intense. At their best, the Cowboys are an explosive team with the kind of playmakers on offense and defense who seem to offer a gear or two Washington doesn’t possess. They could come to FedEx Field and stave off an angry home team. On the other hand, if Washington puts together its finest performance, it won’t be merely because McCarthy gave them extra motivation.
We spend too much time pondering the impact of raw emotion in sports. Football, in particular, is a game of discipline and focused energy. It took Rivera half of the season to get his team to play with that level of composure. Whether he’s winning or losing, he coaches from a place of balance. For as miffed as he was that McCarthy would basically make a guarantee, Rivera processed the comments in a way that indicates how he’s addressing it with his team.
When Julie Donaldson, the team’s senior vice president of media and content, asked about the Cowboys coach, Rivera said: “I think that’s the big mistake, because as far as I’m concerned, you do that for a couple of reasons. One is you want to get in our head. … Secondly, he’s trying to convince his team. So, again, I think that’s another mistake. Because he’s now made it about him and what he said. It’s not about his players anymore. So I think that’s a big mistake. That’s why to me, you don’t do those things. What you do is you focus in, you get ready and you play football. We show up on Sunday and we’ll see what happens.”
If this coaching thing doesn’t work out with the Cowboys, perhaps McCarthy will have a second career as an event promoter. He gave the rivalry some low-hanging fruit that everyone can grab and devour. But there’s one more layer to it that’s important to see.
McCarthy provided an accidental anecdote that emphasizes how much Washington has left to prove. The players are slowly earning respect, but they’re not feared, not yet. They put together a great statistical season on defense a year ago, and after a rough start, they’ve returned to a similar level over the past six games. They have a developing offense and a fearless young quarterback fighting to be considered a long-term solution at the position.
They’re resilient enough to win despite injuries that would crush the hopes of many teams. But there’s still a belief — and McCarthy actually referenced it out loud — that, when playing them, it’s still more about how the opponent plays and not how Washington influences the opposition. During this winning streak, Washington has had to share its triumphs with all the attention given to what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t do, or how much Russell Wilson struggled, or the fact that Cam Newton looked so mortal, or the inconsistency of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders.
For Washington, those were four good wins, three of which came against teams solidly in the playoff hunt. Still, there’s concern that the team will eventually turn into a pumpkin. But what if this highly efficient, ball control style is sustainable? Five straight games against the NFC East, against the teams that know Washington best, should provide answers.
It doesn’t matter whether Washington looks like the typical playoff squad. There’s no use measuring it against our preconceived notion of a contender. The standard, for 2021 at least, is to survive a field full of teams on the same so-so level.
The significance of this closing stretch is unmistakable. Washington hasn’t made back-to-back playoff appearances in 29 years. Of course, a 7-9 playoff berth last season followed by a potential .500-ish one this season wouldn’t guarantee Rivera a long run of success. But it would be a promising start.
During his first two seasons in charge, Rivera keeps receiving opportunities that teams normally wouldn’t have. He must capitalize on another one. Consider this ending another progress report.