Since the bye week, Washington’s defense has morphed into the force many imagined it would be at the beginning of the season. And after four straight games allowing 21 points or less, Washington will have its toughest test yet in the Cowboys and their top-ranked offense.
Washington has lined up against two bottom-five offenses — Carolina (29th) and Seattle (31st) — during its four-game winning streak, along with two top-10 offenses in Tampa Bay (second) and Las Vegas (eighth). A matchup against the best the NFL has to offer will be the latest measuring stick for Washington’s defense and its coordinator, Jack Del Rio.
“They have a great offense, as everybody knows,” cornerback William Jackson III said.
“It’s a big challenge,” Del Rio said. “They're putting up some big numbers and it's up to us to get them slowed down, give our team a chance to win.”
Del Rio commended the NFC East leaders across the board, from their offensive line to their skill position stars. But he specifically praised the leadership and toughness of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who returned this season after a season-ending ankle injury in 2020.
Prescott, a massive favorite to be named the NFL’s comeback player of the year, has looked like the same quarterback he was before the injury. He’s thrown 23 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions and has remained as durable as he was before the injury, missing just one game with a calf injury.
And Prescott arguably has the best supporting cast he’s had since he was drafted by the Cowboys in 2016.
A two-headed backfield monster of running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard has boosted the Cowboys to sixth in the league in rushing. But both running backs have dealt with injuries, with Pollard announcing Thursday that he tore his left plantar fascia on a 58-yard touchdown run against the New Orleans Saints. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said Friday that Pollard will be a game-time decision; he’s listed as questionable.
On the outside, Prescott has a pair of talented receivers in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, as well as Michael Gallup, who has played in just five games this season but has been another valuable target when available. Dalton Schultz is also sixth among tight ends with 52 catches.
Del Rio said his defense will do the best it can to account for all of the Cowboys’ threats.
“We’ll put a plan together and go compete. That’s where we are,” Del Rio said. “We understand their weapons, the things they like to do. We need to make sure that we take that away.”
Antonio Gibson is carrying the load for Washington on the ground during the back half of the season. Gibson has averaged almost 24 carries since the bye week and has at least 20 carries in three of the team’s past four games. Before the bye week, he reached that benchmark just twice and averaged about 14 carries per game.
Complementary running back J.D. McKissic is listed as questionable, and Gibson’s carries could fluctuate depending on whether he plays — 14 of McKissic’s 48 rushes came in his two most recent games, and his best game of the season came two weeks ago against the Seahawks. Still, Coach Ron Rivera isn’t worried about Gibson’s workload being too heavy; in fact, he thinks Gibson has prepared himself to receive the bulk of the carries.
“He’s done a great job accepting the challenge,” Rivera said. “We try to be very smart with him. … He’s the kind of guy that, I think, gets stronger as he gets more opportunities.”
William Jackson III is starting to become more comfortable as a zone corner. In his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson thrived as a corner in man coverage. This year, in a defense that primarily plays zone, it took Jackson time to get adjusted and to play in a less familiar manner.
Now, Rivera said, he’s improving as a zone corner because he’s getting used to seeing the whole field vs. having his back to the quarterback in man coverage, allowing him to use his vision and expand his skill set. Jackson said his recent success has been a slow build all season, that he knew there’d be growing pains but his understanding of the scheme has made things simpler recently.
“I had to get out of that man mind frame,” Jackson said. “I had to put myself in a different state and it’s working well for me.”
Injury report: Washington might get back two key playmakers in safety Landon Collins (foot) and McKissic (concussion), who both missed last week’s win over the Raiders and are questionable. Rookie linebacker Jamin Davis (concussion) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) also are questionable while guard/center Wes Schweitzer (ankle) and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring) will be out Sunday.
Dallas rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has been limited (hip) in practice this week, but he doesn’t carry an injury designation.