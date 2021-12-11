Complementary running back J.D. McKissic is listed as questionable, and Gibson’s carries could fluctuate depending on whether he plays — 14 of McKissic’s 48 rushes came in his two most recent games, and his best game of the season came two weeks ago against the Seahawks. Still, Coach Ron Rivera isn’t worried about Gibson’s workload being too heavy; in fact, he thinks Gibson has prepared himself to receive the bulk of the carries.