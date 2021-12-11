“I’m hoping it’s closer to the first 13. And that doesn’t mean we haven’t played hard, played well in stretches, but I think we have to look back at those first 13 and get to somewhere on that end of the spectrum, especially on the defensive end,” Unseld said. “ … We struggled a little bit offensively early, and we had to hang tight to our defense to keep us in games. We’ve started to — we’ve seen an uptick in the offense in certain quarters, but have we relaxed a little bit as far as our defensive focus and energy? That’s the challenge. But I think we’re much better defensively than we’ve been” in seasons past.