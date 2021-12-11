“If that has any correlation to us winning,” he said, “then I’ll shave every day.”
Their coach’s grooming habits aside, the Wizards are focused on making the necessary adjustments to get back to the defense and winning that defined their first 13 games of the season before a daunting sprint to Christmas.
Between Friday’s home game against the Utah Jazz (18-7) and Dec. 24, Washington will see Utah twice, travel to Denver for Unseld’s homecoming and meet the red-hot Phoenix Suns, Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks all on the road.
The first step in crawling out of their slump, in which the Wizards (15-11) have lost eight of their past 13 games, was exorcising the team’s pent-up frustration in practice after a rare off-day at home.
“It was very useful,” starting center Daniel Gafford said. “I’ve been tired, I’m not going to lie to you. … I’m pretty sure it was good for everybody on the team. We had a lot of frustration, I would say, and being able to have the time to ourselves? I’m pretty sure all of that frustration has gotten out of us.”
After that, Unseld focused on the offense, working to shorten sets after the team makes a basket so players have more clarity on their roles and Washington can play with more “thrust” up the floor, as Unseld put it.
Offense never has been the predominant strength of these Wizards, despite their quality shooters; they racked up wins early by grinding away on defense. But as their defensive rating has slipped from fourth in the NBA on Nov. 21 to 12th on Dec. 1 to 14th on Friday, their penchant for falling behind early has become a fatal flaw.
They trailed by double digits in the first quarter of four of their past nine games. Against the lowly Pistons, in last place in the Eastern Conference, they trailed by 14 in the second quarter and needed overtime to pull out a victory.
Unseld usually focuses on solving the defensive end of the equation when inconsistencies crop up. Not Friday.
“Today, after a day off, it’s kind of like, let’s get them going. I thought honestly it was one of our best practices we’ve had in weeks,” Unseld said. “I thought our energy, our focus, our overall collective spirit was great. There was a good pace to things, good flow. We weren’t on the floor very long, but I thought we got value in everything we tried to do.”
From a larger perspective, Unseld agreed that a return to the team’s winning ways is in no small part predicated on defensive success.
Asked who these Wizards are — those of the first 13 games of the season or the past 13 — the coach didn’t hesitate.
“I’m hoping it’s closer to the first 13. And that doesn’t mean we haven’t played hard, played well in stretches, but I think we have to look back at those first 13 and get to somewhere on that end of the spectrum, especially on the defensive end,” Unseld said. “ … We struggled a little bit offensively early, and we had to hang tight to our defense to keep us in games. We’ve started to — we’ve seen an uptick in the offense in certain quarters, but have we relaxed a little bit as far as our defensive focus and energy? That’s the challenge. But I think we’re much better defensively than we’ve been” in seasons past.
That will be no easy task against the league’s reigning defensive player of the year in Jazz center Rudy Gobert and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets. Gafford said his focus will be to try to match Gobert’s physicality.
The Frenchman is three inches taller and more than 20 pounds heavier than Gafford.
“Rudy Gobert is a real physical guy. He plays aggressive. He does his job. He goes for rebounds. He blocks shots. He does everything I do but at an elite level,” Gafford said. “So basically playing at his level is going to be the main thing.”
Hachimura to travel with the Wizards
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will travel with the team for the first time this season on its upcoming four-game trip.
After Hachimura missed training camp and worked out individually before returning to practice on a limited basis late last month, Unseld said he’s hopeful the 23-year-old will see more contact on a daily basis over the coming week and then participate in five-on-five scrimmages.
“I still think he has to get through some small-sided games, two-on-two and three-on-three,” Unseld said. “It’s unfair and probably unwise to just kind of throw him out there. But I’m hoping that we’ll see that transition in the next couple of weeks.”