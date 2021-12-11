Instead, Washington (15-12) welcomed Utah into its home with open arms, and the visitors rode a dominant second half to a 123-98 win.
Washington dropped to 5-9 in its last 14 games.
“Bottom line, we all have to be better from the start,” Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We can’t afford to think we can ease our way into games, especially against a team like this. They’re elite offensively and they’re very talented offensively, so that’s kind of the message going forward: ‘Let’s set the tone.’ I don’t think we did that.”
Asked why his team’s lax mentality has changed so drastically from where it was at the start of the season, Unseld had no answer.
“It’s a good question,” he said. “We’ve been searching for a while, honestly.”
The Wizards did hold Utah (19-7), the third-most efficient team in the league from long range, to just 9 of 33 shooting from beyond the arc as the Jazz closed out a four-game road trip and struggled to find energy on the offensive end.
But the Jazz leaned on its defense, and its comfort level was never in doubt, even as it trailed by one at halftime. Mitchell communicated as much by sprinting down court near the end of the third quarter for an alley-oop dunk with a windmill finish that put Utah up by 10 for the first time. It continued to build on its lead throughout the final quarter.
Mitchell got hot early in the first quarter and led his team with 28 points on 10 for 20 shooting from the field. Gobert had 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting and added 11 rebounds. Four other Jazz players scored in double figures as the team shot 51.1 percent, a number inflated by a dominant fourth quarter but nonetheless indicative of their ease finding good shots.
Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 21 points after a slow first half. Daniel Gafford had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Here’s what to know from Saturday’s game:
Slow start for backcourt
Beal’s subpar shooting season picked up a tad when the all-star guard found a rhythm in Indiana and Detroit during the week, scoring a combined 59 points on 22 for 38 shooting (57.9 percent) in those games. It was a welcome upturn for the guard, who was shooting 44.1 percent from the floor heading into Saturday’s game, his lowest rate since the 2014-15 season.
But Beal’s scoring woes cropped up again against the Jazz’s tight defense, and he started 2 for 8 from the floor for just four points in the first half. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t find much more success, as he was 1 for 6 for four points before halftime.
Starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered his first scoreless game of the season.
Beal said despite some frustration with his own play, he isn’t “driving himself mad” over relatively poor shooting.
“It’s an adjustment, for sure. We’re still learning things on the fly. Teams are still going to run two, three guys at me,” Beal said. “… It’s totally different from last year, and I think that’s what I want everyone to stop thinking about. Different team, different dynamic. Granted, that bar is set high. And I have goals to achieve. But at the same time, it is a work in progress.”
Deni Avdija starts
Avdija earned his first start of the season Saturday with forward Kyle Kuzma out because of the league’s coronavirus protocols.
The 20-year-old from Israel is no stranger to the opening lineup — he started 32 games under Coach Scott Brooks as a rookie last season — but he had never started under Coach Wes Unseld Jr. He had four points and six rebounds Saturday.
One ref down
Official Scott Foster limped off the court with a right leg injury midway through the second quarter, leaving the crew one referee short for much of the game.