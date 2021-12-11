Some players, such as Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who was out for three weeks, have missed significant time this season in the league’s protocols. Others, such as Memphis’s Dillon Brooks and the Lakers’ LeBron James, were held out for just two or three days.
Kuzma’s vaccination status is unknown. When asked about it at the start of the season, he declined to say if he had been inoculated, citing privacy reasons.
A player who tests positive for the coronavirus will probably miss at least 10 days from the date of his first positive test unless he returns two negative PCR tests within a 24-hour span, according to NBA policy.
“It’s a sad reality, frustrating at times, and I think every team at some point is going to have to grapple with it,” Unseld said. “The protocols are in place, the testing, everything we can kind of control. Outside of that, you just have to go with the flow. It’s not ideal, but we’re [nearly two years] into this. It’s something that we’ve grown accustomed to, and we’re just going to have to find a way to navigate.”
Positive cases are cropping up throughout the league at an increasing rate as the holiday season gets underway.
The Chicago Bulls are wrestling with a teamwide outbreak with seven players in coronavirus protocols as of Friday, and both the Raptors and Pacers canceled practice this week out of an abundance of caution following positive tests from people within the organization but not on the roster. Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri, who is vaccinated and received a booster shot, tested positive this week. Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle also tested positive.
The Charlotte Hornets have five players in the league’s protocols, and Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is also in protocols.