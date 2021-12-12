But there would be no time, as it turned out, for Tretter to relish his March 10, 2020 selection as NFLPA president. NFL players were five days from completing a fractious voting process ratifying a new collective bargaining agreement with the league and team owners that included a 17-game regular season. And just as Tretter got to the airport in Miami to return to Cleveland following the NFLPA meetings during which he was elected by the union’s team-by-team player reps, he had a phone conversation with DeMaurice Smith, the union’s executive director, about a novel virus that just was beginning to cause alarm.
“He called me,” Tretter said, “and just said like, ‘Hey, usually we pull you back to D.C. pretty quickly to kind of meet everybody and meet the staff. And I don’t think we’re going to be able to do it.’… He said, ‘This thing is kind of trending in a bad direction. We’re going to have to figure out how this works and if we should play.’ And then I got back to Cleveland, and the next day was when the country shut down.”
Tretter told that story as he sat recently in a boardroom with a balcony overlooking the White House and the Washington Monument. He and other NFLPA officials, including Smith, had met that day with leaders of the AFL-CIO at its headquarters. (The NFLPA is among the unions affiliated with the AFL-CIO.) It was only Tretter’s second visit on union business to Washington, where the NFLPA has its offices, since being elected president.
He has become a key figure on the players’ side at a complex and trying time, from staging a second season during the pandemic, to the fallout from a new 17-game schedule some players have criticized, to the upcoming search for a successor to Smith, who was reelected by players reps in October to what he said will be his final term.
“He takes a very calm approach,” said former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, an NFLPA vice president. “There’s been some, obviously, long and heated discussions, especially when you’re dealing with issues that pertain to people’s health care or salaries, just different perspectives. But he always seems to have a very mild manner and a very well-thought-out approach as far as, I think, the best way to move forward. I think that’s been refreshing. … He’s done a great job of communicating, trying to get player buy-in.”
Mostly, Tretter’s work has been done by phone and on Zoom, beginning with what he called “a big whirlwind” immediately following his election.
“The CBA was still out for a vote,” Tretter said. “We were looking forward [to] … the ethical issues first of, ‘Should we play? Is it safe to play? Could we negatively impact our families? Our local communities? Are we drawing resources away from those communities by playing?’ And that was really the first issue we tackled. But it was kind of a big whirlwind, when you kind of look at all the pieces that were moving. The CBA passed by 60 votes and then immediately the entire idea shifted [toward]: Should we and how do we play a season?”
Once the decision was made to push forward, the NFLPA worked in collaboration with the league to develop protocols. The season was played in stops and starts, with outbreaks on some teams and postponed games. But the NFL completed its season and became a model for remaining operational during the pandemic. Tretter recalled the anxious moments each morning, waiting at the Browns’ training facility for the daily email, arriving around 10 or 10:15 a.m., with the leaguewide testing results.
“We would be on a break from meetings,” he said, “and I would just kind of sit by my phone and wait for that email to come through because it would really kind of dictate how we were going to have to handle everything. Whether that number was zero, one, five [positive tests] — it just shaped how the next couple weeks were going to be.”
The NFL had the advantage of vast resources to conduct daily testing and use electronic trackers to assist with contact tracing. But there also was the need for leaders on both sides to remain flexible and learn from what they were seeing, as when the NFL and NFLPA instituted five-day quarantines for individuals deemed high-risk close contacts.
“Privately, those phone calls weren’t easy,” Tretter said. “It wasn’t like when an issue popped up, we got on the phone and both were like, ‘Hey, let’s do this. Jinx.’ It wasn’t like we were both on the same page. Those were still contentious. Especially getting the season going — when we started talking about the financial implications and how we were going to handle the money, when we were handling the health and safety stuff, getting rid of the preseason games and changing training camp — those were contentious conversations. And in the end, we got to a spot that worked for us both. … We both wanted to accomplish the same thing. We had different thoughts sometimes on how to do that. But in the end, I do think we worked well together last year.”
Liz Shuler, the president of the AFL-CIO, called the pandemic-related health and safety protocols negotiated by the NFLPA “a model for the rest of the labor movement. And so we can learn from each other, more closely collaborate and really be each other’s advocates and have each other’s backs.”
This season has continued to present challenges, even with the NFL saying that more than 94 percent of players leaguewide are vaccinated. Tretter said that, as with last season, the willingness to adapt remains the key. Meanwhile, players also are enduring the rigors of the first 17-game regular season.
The NFLPA agreed to that as part of the central trade-off in which the players, in return, received a bolstered share of league revenue under the salary cap system. That was the major issue in a contentious approval process for the players; the CBA was ratified by 51.5 percent of the 1,978 dues-paying union members who cast votes. But that hasn’t stopped criticism of the deal, as when Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said on a podcast last month that the longer regular season is “pointless” and “a terrible decision.”
“I’m not bothered by it,” Tretter said. “I think our guys are passionate about these issues. And what I’ve tried to convey to everybody since being elected is: The work isn’t done. What we’ve agreed to, and the changes we’ve made in the CBA … doesn’t mean we can’t accomplish some other things during that 10 years. And if you’re passionate about these issues and you want to see further changes, come get involved and that will lead to those further changes.”
Tretter said that Brady “completely gets it” and has a voice on union issues that “is just so valuable.” Brady logged onto one of the NFLPA’s leaguewide player calls, Tretter said.
Some of the best days of his presidency, Tretter said, have come when players have banded together to push for what they thought was right, as when the league canceled the entire 2020 preseason at the NFLPA’s behest. Players also managed to get some teams to curtail offseason workouts this past summer.
“We see what the women have done in sports leagues, taking stands for things,” Tretter said. “We’ve seen what other industries’ workers have done. I think we have to get to that point where we’re willing to put our foot down and take stands for things we want. And we can’t just sit back and say, ‘We really deserve this, and we should get it.’ That doesn’t matter, in the end, of what do we think we deserve. It’s what are we willing to do to get what we want? And that’s a conscious choice that needs to be made almost every day by the guys in the locker rooms, that we’re going to start making sure we get what we deserve.”
Tretter planned at one point to go to law school. But then he was moved to left tackle midway through his college football career. He reached 270 pounds as a junior and 305 pounds as a senior, and an NFL future came into focus.
Many of his former classmates have become union leaders. He reached out to one of them — a teachers union official in the Seattle area — when he was contemplating his run for NFLPA president. His duties will take on added significance in the coming months as player leaders craft a search process for selecting Smith’s successor. There are no firm timetables yet, but Tretter said he envisions an overlap between Smith’s final term and his successor’s first term.
Tretter is up for reelection this spring at the conclusion of his initial two-year term. There is, as always, much to be done.
“My buddies in Cleveland joked,” Tretter said. “They said, ‘The CBA passed and we thought your life was just going to be easy. What else do you got to do?’ And then covid happened. And they were like, ‘Maybe he has like a real tough job now.’ ”