“Privately, those phone calls weren’t easy,” Tretter said. “It wasn’t like when an issue popped up, we got on the phone and both were like, ‘Hey, let’s do this. Jinx.’ It wasn’t like we were both on the same page. Those were still contentious. Especially getting the season going — when we started talking about the financial implications and how we were going to handle the money, when we were handling the health and safety stuff, getting rid of the preseason games and changing training camp — those were contentious conversations. And in the end, we got to a spot that worked for us both. … We both wanted to accomplish the same thing. We had different thoughts sometimes on how to do that. But in the end, I do think we worked well together last year.”