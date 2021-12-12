While in Philadelphia, though, he essentially alternated between above- and below-average seasons. The swings were drastic and dashed his shot of being a long-term fit there. With the Orioles last year, his numbers plummeted to a .210/.253/.355 slash line in 403 plate appearances. His defense, a recurring issue, was also subpar. He may be a bit more intriguing than the typical nonroster invite to spring training — especially with 12 career homers against the Nationals, more than any other opponent. But there are reasons why his spot is not guaranteed. The Nationals were able to sign him to a minors deal during the lockout because he did not finish 2021 on a major league roster.