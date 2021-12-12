Take geography first. The next Maryland men’s basketball coach will be the first Maryland men’s basketball coach to accept the job knowing he will be in the Big Ten. Turgeon thought he was accepting a job that would forever be in the ACC. That lasted three years. In some ways, the program still hasn’t embraced its new niche — even as Turgeon won the new conference’s coach of the year award in 2015, even as his 2019-20 team shared the regular season conference title. There’s a lot of history — not just with Duke and Carolina, but with U-Va. and N.C. State and Wake Forest — that just can’t be replaced by Purdue and Nebraska and Minnesota overnight — or maybe not at all.