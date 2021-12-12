In the moment, right then, I thought, “That feels … forced.”
For the 10-plus seasons Turgeon coached the Terrapins, there seemed an uneasy balance between the coach and his school, the coach and his fan base. It never seemed the Terps faithful believed they had a great coach, and it never seemed Turgeon completely believed Maryland was a great place. There were moments. They felt fleeting.
Now that the relationship has ended — Turgeon and Maryland mutually agreed to a separation last week, whatever that means — the question is worth asking, stepping back to view from the widest angle possible:
How good is the Maryland job?
Which directly leads to this: What kind of coach can Maryland lure?
“It’s a top 25 job, no question,” said one longtime assistant who has worked in the ACC, the Big Ten and elsewhere.
To Maryland fans, that seems obvious. The program rose to national prominence in the 1970s under Lefty Driesell, an era when the Terrapins would have advanced annually to the NCAA tournament had said tournament allowed at-large berths, not just conference champions. After enduring the scandal that followed the death of star Len Bias, the program strode further forward under Williams, the Maryland alum who fashioned his teams in his own image — tough, relentless underdogs who bowed to no one. Back-to-back Final Fours and the 2002 national championship were the crown jewels of an 11-year period in which the Terrapins made every single NCAA tourney, including seven Sweet 16 appearances.
That’s a top 25 program. Now, with one Sweet 16 appearance in the past 17 NCAA tournaments — a staggering stat — is it still a top 25 program?
Well, let’s count them up. In some order, the bluest of blue bloods are Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA and Duke. Each has history. Each is a national brand. Yes, the Tar Heels and Blue Devils face challenges following the retirement of Roy Williams in Chapel Hill and the impending retirement of Mike Krzyzewski in Durham. But with 11 national championships and 36 Final Four appearances between them, their positions are secure.
The next rung is crowded — and debatable. Pull up a bar stool and hash this out. If you mix together a combination of history and tradition, budget, facilities and fan support, what do you get? (Note: This is not a science.)
In some order — and we’ll choose alphabetical, so as not to ruffle the easily ruffled feathers of college fan bases — that group would include: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Texas, Villanova, Virginia and Wisconsin. Throw in Purdue, which was No. 1 in the nation before losing Thursday? Sure. Utah? Illinois? Fine.
That’s 20-something programs total. Maryland’s got to fit in there somewhere, right? Think of how many Division I players are produced within an hour’s drive (no traffic) of Xfinity Center, and it should be a layup. (Sorry.) Yet it’s complicated, both by geography and by money — not to mention by who the next coach is.
Take geography first. The next Maryland men’s basketball coach will be the first Maryland men’s basketball coach to accept the job knowing he will be in the Big Ten. Turgeon thought he was accepting a job that would forever be in the ACC. That lasted three years. In some ways, the program still hasn’t embraced its new niche — even as Turgeon won the new conference’s coach of the year award in 2015, even as his 2019-20 team shared the regular season conference title. There’s a lot of history — not just with Duke and Carolina, but with U-Va. and N.C. State and Wake Forest — that just can’t be replaced by Purdue and Nebraska and Minnesota overnight — or maybe not at all.
When Turgeon accepted the job, he thought he had taken something akin to Kansas, his alma mater — a storied program with built-in rivals sturdy enough to be a national power annually. What he ended up with was an orphan trying to settle into a new home.
The finances, though, might be a more significant issue than the league. The reason Maryland is in the Big Ten in the first place was a straight money grab: The conference annually doles out more to each member school than the ACC. In fiscal 2019, according to reporting by USA Today, that was $55.4 million for each full Big Ten member and somewhere between $27.6 and $34 million for ACC schools. That’s not change that can be found in the couch cushions.
Still, in the midst of Maryland’s eighth year in the Big Ten, that increased revenue hasn’t resulted in the kind of upgrades coaches believe they need. Major college basketball programs have practice facilities separate from the arenas in which they play. Take a walk to Georgetown, a program that’s a shadow of what it once was — and yet has a beautiful facility with dedicated gyms for both the men and the women. In college sports, that’s not considered outlandish. It’s considered the norm. Maryland, Boston College and Cal are the only programs in the six major conferences — the Power Five football conferences, plus the Big East — without such a facility.
Debate the propriety of such largesse. The new coach will expect it. Turgeon thought he finally got there. In October 2019, Maryland announced plans for a new $36 million facility that would be attached to Xfinity Center — only $19 million of which had been raised at the time the plans were unveiled. Cole Field House, site of some of the Terps’ best basketball memories, has been transformed into a $210 million football training facility. The shovel hasn’t gone into the ground for the basketball gym.
This is a basketball school?
To the majority of fans, it certainly is. The upcoming hire, then, is even more important than Turgeon was as Williams’s immediate successor. Now, there’s distance between the glory days and the current landscape. When Turgeon took the job, the national title wasn’t yet a decade old. For the new coach, it’ll be 20 years in arrears. A reasonable candidate could say, “Did a Hall of Fame coach just stumble into a magical group of kids — and have everything fall into place?” Maryland hadn’t been to a Final Four before those back-to-back trips, nor has it been since.
It says here the Terrapins are better than that, better than one Sweet 16 trip in 17 full seasons. It also says here Maryland should be a top 20 program nationally. It’s what the Terps were the second week of this season: 20th in the Associated Press poll. In six of the past eight seasons, they were ranked at some point — as high as second and third. There is tradition. There is passion. There are challenges. But there is potential, too.
Finally, it says here that because of all of that, Maryland should be able to make a big swing with this hire.
The keys?
“Two parts,” another longtime assistant and head coach said. “Pay, and build the practice facility.”
What’s a big swing? Is it Andy Enfield, who already has a Power Five job at Southern California? Is it Kevin Willard, who went to four straight NCAA tournaments at Seton Hall and won the regular season Big East championship in the 2020, when the pandemic wiped out the Big Dance? Is it Rick Pitino, who … Sorry, no. It’s not Rick Pitino.
There is time to sort through what should be a very good list. There is time to vet the best candidates. There is time to sell a new coach to its demanding fan base — and to sell that coach on the idea that those demands can and must be met.