“We’ve been through a lot of adversity, but we stuck together,” Russell said. “We had a lot of heart-to-heart meetings and told each other that we were going to go for this thing and we were going to stay together and we’re going to fight this out.”
Relief came after the Terps delivered one of their best offensive performances of the season. Maryland (6-4) led for much of the second half, but the Gators (7-3) pushed ahead with 1:14 to go. The teams traded baskets to level the score at 68, and Maryland junior Donta Scott answered. He scored the winning basket, a contested layup, with 16 seconds to go. Florida’s Tyree Appleby missed a three-pointer at the buzzer, clearing the way for the celebration to begin.
The Terps shot 49 percent from the field and were a season-best 61.5 percent (8 for 13) from three-point range. Russell and senior guard Eric Ayala led the way with 19 points and three baskets from beyond the arc apiece.
“We weren’t sharp enough defensively to guard a high-level backcourt like that,” Florida Coach Mike White said.
The experienced guards helped Maryland forge a lead early in the second half when they hit three-pointers on back-to-back possessions. Maryland kept that advantage until Appleby — who “was electric down the stretch and gave us a chance,” White said — hit his fifth three-pointer of the second half to put Florida ahead. But the Terps scored the final basket of the game to secure the win.
Now the Terps will head into a 15-day layoff — Loyola (Md.) awaits Dec. 28 at Xfinity Center — with a boost of confidence.
“The locker room was very turnt up, if you will,” Manning said, “which was a good thing because our guys worked hard and have been through a lot of transition this last week-and-a-half.”
Here’s what else you need to know from Maryland’s win:
Containing Castleton
Maryland held Colin Castleton, a 6-foot-11 forward who leads the Gators in scoring and rebounding, to a season-low nine points on 3-for-9 shooting. Manning said the Terps wanted to be aggressive and draw fouls. Castleton, who added 10 rebounds and three blocks, committed two in the first half and fouled out with 58 seconds to go after playing just 26 minutes.
“He picked up a couple fouls early and had to sit a little bit longer than he normally does,” Manning said. “We're glad that happened because he’s a beast down there.”
Early turnover trouble
Maryland had one of its best shooting performances of the season, but turnovers hurt. The Terps had 11 giveaways in the first half but cleaned up their game with just four after halftime.
Maryland managed to build a lead as large as seven points in the second half. Four players — Russell, Ayala, Scott (12 points) and Hakim Hart (11) — finished in double figures.
“It was a big, big key for us to get off to a really good start,” White said when asked whether he expected Maryland to play with emotion because of the program’s recent turmoil. “Unfortunately, we didn’t.”
The Wahab-Reese puzzle
After Maryland lacked a strong presence in the frontcourt last season, the Terps brought in a pair of talented big men in Georgetown transfer Qudus Wahab and freshman Julian Reese. Their arrival, along with Reese’s strong performance, prompted a critical question: Will those two have to split minutes at center, or can they play together? Turgeon had to address that issue, often mentioning that Maryland would try those lineups eventually, but early in the season, the staff had concerns about how Reese would match up defensively against opposing power forwards.
Now it’s Manning’s puzzle to solve. When asked this past week whether Wahab and Reese might share the court soon, Manning said: “That’s something everybody I talk to asks me if I’m going to play Q and Juju together, and I’m 6-foot-10. I’m like, ‘Yes — at some point in time.’ ” But he stressed how difficult it is for a freshman to learn two positions at once. Before this game, Wahab and Reese had only played together for about five minutes.
Against Florida, the Terps briefly experimented with a Wahab-Reese pairing. They played alongside each other for roughly four minutes in the first half. In that stretch, Maryland scored three points and allowed four. Wahab and Reese played together again during the second half for a stretch that lasted 1:19; Reese scored on a layup but then fouled a three-point shooter. That was Reese’s fourth foul, so he headed to the bench.
Wahab has kept his role as the starting center, but Reese continues to play well. Even though the guards provided most of the scoring against Florida, Wahab and Reese will give the Terps options heading into Big Ten play.
“I like the way it looked,” Manning said. “We’ve been talking about it for a while. We think it can be an effective lineup for us.”
