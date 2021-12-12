It has been a chaotic week-and-a-half for the Terps, who were left grappling with the midseason departure of coach Mark Turgeon and adjusting to the limbo where they’ll reside for the rest of the season. But Maryland earned a moment of joy with a 70-68 win Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center for its first victory under interim coach Danny Manning. Fatts Russell danced briefly while holding an MVP plaque and surrounded by his teammates amid a postgame celebration that traveled to the locker room, where Manning was doused with water by his players.